  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

New Senior Provides Update for NAREIT REITworld 2020 Investor Conference

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:SNR +5.8%


New Senior Investment Group Inc. (“New Senior” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNR) announced today that management will participate in the NAREIT REITworld 2020 Investor Conference. The conference is scheduled for November 17 – 19, 2020. New Senior is also providing the below updates:



New Senior’s operators finalized October ending occupancy after the Company reported its third quarter 2020 earnings results. Occupancy for October 2020 ended the month at 83.1%, down 20bps month-over-month, outperforming the preliminary estimate of down 40bps provided in conjunction with third quarter 2020 earnings on October 30, 2020. The outperformance was driven by strong move-in volume over the last several days of the month, which exceeded expectations.



In addition, NAREIT recently named its 2021 Leadership Team, effective November 1, 2020. New Senior’s CEO & President Susan Givens has been elected as a member of the 2021 Executive Board.



ABOUT NEW SENIOR



New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states. More information about New Senior can be found at [url="]www.newseniorinv.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201113005682/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)