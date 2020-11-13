  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Marketwired
Sequential Brands Group to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 16, 2020

November 13, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequential Brands Group, Inc. ("Sequential" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SQBG) will issue financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after the market closes on Monday, November 16, 2020.

Management will provide further commentary on the Company's financial results on a conference call at 4:15pm ET that day. To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9208 or visit the investor relations page on the Company's website: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com

About Sequential Brands Group, Inc.
Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. Sequential seeks to ensure that its brands continue to thrive and grow by employing strong brand management and marketing teams. Sequential has licensed and intends to license its brands in a variety of consumer categories to retailers, wholesalers and distributors in the United States and around the world. For more information, please visit Sequential's website at: www.sequentialbrandsgroup.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Katherine Nash: [email protected]; (512) 757-2566

