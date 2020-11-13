SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MVC, MOBL, GMHI, and EIDX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39 in cash for each share of MVC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.18 based upon BBDC's November 12, 2020 closing price of $8.28. If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Ivanti, Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MOBL shareholders will receive $7.05 in cash for each share of MOBL common stock that they own. If you own MOBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mobl/

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ: GMHI) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Luminar Technologies, Inc ("Luminar"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GMHI will acquire Luminar through a reverse merger, with Luminar surviving as a publicly-traded company. If you own GMHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gores-metropoulos-inc/

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. ("BridgeBio"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, EIDX shareholders can elect to receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio or $73.26 for each share of EIDX common stock that they own, subject to proration such that the aggregate cash portion will not exceed $175 million. If you own EIDX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/eidx/

