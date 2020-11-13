  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mullen Group Ltd. 2021 Business Plan Conference Call and Webcast

November 13, 2020 | About: TSX:MTL -0.74%

PR Newswire

OKOTOKS, AB, Nov. 13, 2020

OKOTOKS, AB, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group" and/or the "Corporation") intends to release its 2021 Business Plan after market close on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:

Date:

December 10, 2020



Time:

11:00 a.m. ET



Conference Call Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (for participants in North America)


416-915-3239 (Toronto or Overseas participants)



Webcast:

www.mullen-group.com

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until Thursday, December 24, 2020, by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 604-638-9010, access code 5651 followed by the pound sign.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a company that owns a network of independently operated businesses. The Corporation is recognized as one of the leading suppliers of trucking and logistics services in Canada providing a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-2021-business-plan-conference-call-and-webcast-301172996.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.


