BIOLASE to Participate at the Benchmark Company Discovery One on One Investor Conference on November 18, 2020

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, today announced it has been invited to participate in the Benchmark Company Discovery One on One Investor Conference on November 18, 2020. President and CEO Todd Norbe and Executive Vice President, CFO and COO John Beaver will hold virtual meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with BIOLASE, please contact your Benchmark representative, or the EVC Group, LLC, BIOLASE's investor relations firm.

About BIOLASE, Inc.

BIOLASE is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. BIOLASE's products advance the practice of dentistry and medicine for patients and healthcare professionals. BIOLASE's proprietary laser products incorporate approximately 259 patented and 41 patent-pending technologies designed to provide biologically and clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE's innovative products provide cutting-edge technology at competitive prices to deliver superior results for dentists and patients. BIOLASE's principal products are revolutionary dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. BIOLASE has sold over 41,500 laser systems to date in over 80 countries around the world. Laser products under development address BIOLASE's core dental market and other adjacent medical and consumer applications.

