  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

WeissLaw LLP Reminds PRCP, DMYD, XLNX, and RESI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

November 13, 2020 | About: NAS:PRCP -0.14% NAS:XLNX +0% NYSE:DMYD +0% NYSE:RESI +0.15%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WeissLaw LLP (PRNewsfoto/WeissLaw LLP)

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY 10036
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Atlas Copco Group. Under the terms of the agreement, PRCP shareholders will receive $7.00 in cash for each share of PRCP common stock that they own. If you own PRCP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/prcp/

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)in connection with the proposed merger with privately-held Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, XLNX shareholders will receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of XLNX common stack that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $141.04 based upon AMD's November 12, 2020 closing price of $81.84. If you own XLNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/xlnx/

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a partnership led by Pretium Partners, LLC and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $13.50 per share in cash for each RESI share that they own. If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/resi/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-prcp-dmyd-xlnx-and-resi-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301173055.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)