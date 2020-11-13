  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty Indexes

November 13, 2020 | About: NYSE:CNS +7.05% XAMS:AED +0% NYSE:NNN +2.98% NYSE:PEAK +3.95%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) announced today pending changes to its Realty Majors Portfolio Index (RMP), Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM), and International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP), effective as of the close of business on November 20, 2020.

Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Portfolio Index (RMP)

Added component (symbol)

Removed component (symbol)

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK.US)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN.US)




Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors Portfolio Index (GRM)

Added component (symbol)

Removed component (symbol)

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK.US)

National Retail Properties Inc. (NNN.US)

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MINT.SP)

City Developments Ltd. (CIT.SP)

Aedifica (AED.BB)

Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi (COL.SM)




Cohen & Steers International Realty Majors Portfolio Index (IRP)

Added component (symbol)

Removed component (symbol)

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MINT.SP)

City Developments Ltd. (CIT.SP)

Aedifica (AED.BB)

Inmobiliaria Colonial Socimi (COL.SM)



These free-float adjusted, modified market capitalization-weighted total return indexes of selected real estate equity securities are quoted intraday on a real-time basis by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The Indexes' modified capitalization-weighted approach and qualitative screening process emphasize companies that Cohen & Steers believes are leading the securitization of real estate globally.

The Indexes can be used as indexing benchmarks, stock selection universes, underlying indexes for derivative instruments or performance benchmarks. All index weightings are independently calculated by Standard & Poor's.

Website: https://www.cohenandsteers.com/
Symbol: (NYSE: CNS)

About Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is a global investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-changes-to-realty-indexes-301172936.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)