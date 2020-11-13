Biostage Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostage, Inc. (OTCQB: BSTG) ("Biostage" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing bioengineered organ implants based on the Company's novel Cellspan™ technology for the treatment of esophageal atresia and esophageal disease, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company will not hold an earnings conference call at this time. The Company plans to hold a conference call at a future date to discuss its clinical and business plans.

Operating Highlights

Following the approval of Biostage's Investigational New Drug Application from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March of this year, Biostage continued its efforts during the third quarter for clinical planning, including engaging with clinical research organizations as well as other contract research organizations in advance of the start of the clinical trial for the Company's CEI product candidate.



Although the Company continues to make progress towards the start of its first clinical trial, the COVID-19 pandemic has and will continue to affect the Company's operations, including causing delays or difficulties in its ability to finalize plans for the clinical study.

Summary of Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $0.7 million, ($0.07) per share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million, ($0.33) per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2019. The $1.7 million year-over-year net loss decrease was due primarily to a $1.1 million decrease in research and development costs, a $0.4 million decrease in general and administrative expenses, and a $0.2 million increase in grant income from the Company's Fast-Track Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported a net loss of $3.8 million, ($0.45) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.7 million, ($1.02) per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The $2.9 million year-over-year net loss decrease was due primarily to $2.3 million of lower research and development costs, and a $0.7 million decrease in general and administrative expenses. Slightly offsetting the lower operating expense was a decrease of $0.1 million of grant income recorded from the Company's SBIR grant.

Balance Sheet and Cash

At September 30, 2020, the Company had operating cash on-hand of $2.0 million. The Company also had debt of $0.4 million based on receiving a loan in May 2020 pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Under the terms of the PPP, certain amounts of the Loan may be forgiven if they are used for qualifying expenses as described in the CARES Act, although there is no assurance that any portion of the loan will be forgiven.

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, the Company used net cash in operations of $3.0 million and received $4.2 million from financing activities, including approximately $1.1 million of proceeds from private placement transactions that resulted in the issuance of 276,027 shares of the Company's common stock and warrants to investors in private placement transactions and approximately $2.7 million from the issuance of 930,877 shares of its common stock to a group of investors in connection with the exercise of previously issued warrants. The Company also received proceeds of approximately $0.4 million from the aforementioned PPP loan.

About Biostage, Inc.

Biostage is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing bioengineered organ implants based on the Company's novel Cellspan™ technology. The Company's Cellspan technology combines a proprietary, biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own cells to create an esophageal implant that could potentially be used to treat pediatric esophageal atresia and other tubular organ conditions. The Company's novel technology harnesses the body's response and modulates it toward the healing process to regenerate tissue and restore the continuity and integrity of the organ. These implants have the potential to dramatically improve the quality of life for children and adults. At Biostage, we believe the future of medicine has been inside us all along.

Biostage, Inc. Social Media

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These "forward-looking" statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the viability of the Company's technology; success with respect to any clinical trials and other development and commercialization efforts of the Company's products, which such success may not be achieved on a timely basis or at all; the Company's financing activities; expectations as to regulatory approval of any of the Company's products, including those utilizing its Cellspan™ and Cellframe™ technology, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency or otherwise, which approvals may not be obtained on a timely basis or at all. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from the statements set forth in this press release, including, among other things, the Company's inability to obtain needed funds in the immediate future; the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products; plus other factors described under the heading "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 or described in the Company's other public filings. The Company's results may also be affected by factors of which the Company is not currently aware. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to such statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any changes in the events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

BIOSTAGE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and share data)



September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

(Unaudited)







Current assets:











Cash $ 2,048

$ 913

Restricted cash

50



50

Grant receivable

370



-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

174



444

Total current assets

2,642



1,407

Property, plant and equipment, net

262



394

Operating lease assets

115



191

Total non-current assets

377



585

Total assets $ 3,019

$ 1,992















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 71

$ 241

Accrued and other current liabilities

393



438

Current portion of notes payable

224



-

Warrant liability

27



33

Current portion of operating lease liability

78



102

Total current liabilities

793



814

Notes payable, net of current portion

180



-

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

37



89

Total liabilities $ 1,010

$ 903















Commitments and contingencies

























Stockholders' equity:











Undesignated preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 984,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 $ -

$ -

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 60,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 9,388,407 and 8,155,555 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

94



82

Additional paid-in capital

69,851



65,102

Accumulated deficit

(67,936)



(64,095)

Total stockholders' equity

2,009



1,089

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,019

$ 1,992



BIOSTAGE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months ended September 30,

Nine Months ended September 30,

2020

2019



2020

2019

















Revenues $ -

$ -



$ -

$ -

























Operating expenses:























Research and development

548



1,597





1,727



4,007 Selling, general and administrative

510



902





2,488



3,194 Total operating expenses

1,058



2,499





4,215



7,201

























Operating loss

(1,058)



(2,499)





(4,215)



(7,201)

























Other income (expense):























Grant income

370



136





370



473 Change in fair value of warrant liability

28



(14)





6



(5) Interest expense

-



-





(2)



- Total other income (expense), net

398



122





374



468

























Net loss $ (660)

$ (2,377)



$ (3,841)

$ (6,733)

























Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.07)

$ (0.33)



$ (0.45)

$ (1.02) Weighted-average common shares, basic and diluted

8,855



7,224





8,594



6,611

BIOSTAGE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2020

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net loss

$ (3,841)

$ (6,733)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Share-based compensation expense



1,004



1,353

Depreciation



139



165

Change in fair value of warrant liability



(6)



5

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Grant receivable



(370)



40

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



270



375

Accounts payable



(170)



110

Accrued and other current liabilities



(45)



69

Net cash used in operating activities



(3,019)



(4,616)

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(7)



(118)

Net cash used in investing activities



(7)



(118)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants



1,058



1,277

Proceeds from exercise of warrants



2,741



3,250

Proceeds from notes payable



404



-

Payments of tax withholdings of shares repurchased for vested stock awards



(42)



-

Net cash provided by financing activities



4,161



4,527

Net decrease in cash and restricted cash



1,135



(207)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period



963



1,355

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$ 2,098

$ 1,148

















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:













Equipment purchases included in accounts payable

$ -



-

Issuance of vested stock

$ 42



-



