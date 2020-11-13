Independent directors will integrate half of Lleida.net's board

MADRID, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Jorge Sainz de Vicuña was appointed today an independent director of Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF), at the recommendation of the CEO and founder of the company, Sisco Sapena.

With this appointment, half of Lleida.net board of directors is now formed by independent directors.

Until yesterday, Mr. Sainz de Vicuña held the position in the company as a proprietary director, representing the group of shareholders made up by Cántabro Catalana de Inversiones S.A., Empresa Nacional de Innovación (ENISA) and Sepi Desarrollo Empresarial (SEPIDES).

He resigned at the request of those funds, after having expired the pooling agreement for 21.27% of the shares which allowed his appointment.

Sainz de Vicuña's appointment, which has been ratified by the Board of Directors, is recognition to his work in favor of the company.

"Jorge has been an important board member since Lleida.net started to trade in Paris and New York. His opinion is important for the company, and we are delighted that he will continue as a member of the board of directors", explained Sapena, who founded the company in 1995. Previously, Jorge Sainz de Vicuña, was a proprietary director of Lleida.net between 2018 and 2020, in representation several reference shareholders.

He worked in Banco Santander, in management functions, and previously in Banco Español de Crédito and in Banesto's Corporación Industrial y Financiera.

He has more than 25 years of experience in managing companies belonging to their respective industrial portfolios and to venture capital funds.

He has carried out tasks in the fields of M&A, strategy, operations and financial restructuring in companies of various sectors and sizes.

He was CEO of Depósitos Portuarios and Galaxia Televisión, and a board member of the World Trade Center Barcelona, Advent España, Laparanza and Oildor, among others.

He has a degree in Economics, and Business Studies from the Colegio Universitario de Estudios Financieros (CUNEF) and a PDG from IESE.

Lleida.net is currently the leading European company in the eSignature industry.

Its services of notification and electronic contracting are recognized as valid before courts and public administrations in more than 75 countries.

The company has 187 patents in digital signature matters, which have been granted by more than 50 countries in the five continents, including the United States, the European Union, China, Russia, India, Mexico, Japan, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, South Africa, Nigeria, Australia or New Zealand.

Lleida.net started trading in the OTCQX Best Markets index in New York last week.

