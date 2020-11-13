Lowe's Companies, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents ($0.60) per share, payable February 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2021.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

