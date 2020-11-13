China XD Plastics Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

HARBIN, China, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC, "China XD Plastics" or the "Company"), one of China's leading specialty chemical producers engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of polymer composite materials primarily for automotive applications, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Monday, November 16th, 2020.

The third quarter 2020 earnings press release will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website (http://chinaxd.net/) that day at approximately 7:30 am (U.S. Eastern Time) /20:30 pm (China Standard Time).

About China XD Plastics Company Limited

China XD Plastics Company Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and sells polymer composites materials, primarily for automotive applications. The Company's products are used in the exterior and interior trim and in the functional components of 31 automobile brands manufactured in China, including without limitation, AUDI, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Toyota, Buick, Chevrolet, Mazda, Volvo, Ford, Citroen, Jinbei, VW Passat, Golf, Jetta, etc.. The Company's wholly-owned research center is dedicated to the research and development of polymer composites materials and benefits from its cooperation with well-known scientists from prestigious universities in China. As of September 30, 2020, 644 of the Company's products have been certified for use by one or more of the automobile manufacturers in China. For more information, please visit the Company's English website at http://www.chinaxd.net, and the Chinese website at http://www.xdholding.com.

SOURCE China XD Plastics Company Limited