Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) CEO Barry Port Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO of Ensign Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Barry Port (insider trades) sold 33,133 shares of ENSG on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $68 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Ensign Group Inc offers skilled nursing, assisted and independent living, home health and hospice and other ancillary services. The Transitional and Skilled Services generates maximum revenue for the company. Ensign Group Inc has a market cap of $3.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.73 with a P/E ratio of 24.90 and P/S ratio of 1.60. The dividend yield of Ensign Group Inc stocks is 0.31%. Ensign Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Ensign Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Barry Port sold 33,133 shares of ENSG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

CEO Barry Port sold 25,858 shares of ENSG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $62.92. The price of the stock has increased by 7.64% since.

CEO Barry Port sold 1,900 shares of ENSG stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $60.41. The price of the stock has increased by 12.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Spencer Burton sold 5,899 shares of ENSG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $68. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.4% since.

President and COO Spencer Burton sold 10,812 shares of ENSG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has increased by 5.83% since.

VP and General Counsel Beverly B. Wittekind sold 5,400 shares of ENSG stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $63.19. The price of the stock has increased by 7.18% since.

Director Daren Shaw sold 1,375 shares of ENSG stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $57.94. The price of the stock has increased by 16.9% since.

Director Lee A Daniels sold 983 shares of ENSG stock on 10/20/2020 at the average price of $57.45. The price of the stock has increased by 17.89% since.

