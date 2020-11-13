Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) President and CEO Erica J. Rogers Sold $697,840 of Shares

President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Erica J. Rogers (insider trades) sold 11,000 shares of SILK on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $63.44 a share. The total sale was $697,840.

Silk Road Medical Inc has a market cap of $2.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $61.82 with and P/S ratio of 27.84. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Silk Road Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

The price of the stock has decreased by 2.55% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Commercial Officer Andrew S. Davis sold 6,640 shares of SILK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $61.37. The price of the stock has increased by 0.73% since.

