Tff Pharmaceuticals Inc (TFFP) President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes Sold $1.6 million of Shares

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $374.080 million; its shares were traded at around $16.83 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 108,830 shares of TFFP stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $15. The price of the stock has increased by 12.2% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO, Secretary, and Treasurer Kirk Allen Coleman sold 15,000 shares of TFFP stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $15.12. The price of the stock has increased by 11.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randy H Thurman sold 39,504 shares of TFFP stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $16.07. The price of the stock has increased by 4.73% since.

Director Malcolm Fairbairn sold 75,000 shares of TFFP stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $15.94. The price of the stock has increased by 5.58% since.

Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 37,000 shares of TFFP stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $15.4. The price of the stock has increased by 9.29% since.

