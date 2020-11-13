Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao Sold $751,880 of Shares

SEVP & General Counsel of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Wei-ming Shao (insider trades) sold 4,000 shares of MSTR on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $187.97 a share. The total sale was $751,880.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. MicroStrategy Inc has a market cap of $1.78 billion; its shares were traded at around $192.27 with a P/E ratio of 1602.24 and P/S ratio of 3.95. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MicroStrategy Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $185.6. The price of the stock has increased by 3.59% since.

SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $181.19. The price of the stock has increased by 6.12% since.

SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 4,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $173.75. The price of the stock has increased by 10.66% since.

SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 1,000 shares of MSTR stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $165. The price of the stock has increased by 16.53% since.

