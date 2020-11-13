AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Cisco Systems Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, Ross Stores Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cisco Systems Inc, AbbVie Inc, The Home Depot Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Altria Group Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Charles Schwab Corp, Ross Stores Inc, TJX Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owns 1073 stocks with a total value of $920 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 226,805 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1448.69% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 29,270 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.29% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 57,976 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 111.79% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 79,963 shares, 0.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2554.81% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 51,718 shares, 0.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 524.16%

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Clorox Co. The purchase prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53. The stock is now traded at around $207.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 13,830 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $918.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 2,808 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $241.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 10,549 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $18.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 135,574 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,313 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.99 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. The stock is now traded at around $49.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,694 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 1448.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 226,805 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2554.81%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 79,963 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 217.29%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 29,270 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 524.16%. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 51,718 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 460.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 160,722 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 784.92%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $119.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 44,175 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $44.31 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $46.99.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Concho Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91.

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 88.16%. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC still held 7,858 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Ross Stores Inc by 73.79%. The sale prices were between $80.17 and $97.13, with an estimated average price of $89.77. The stock is now traded at around $108.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC still held 17,789 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 81.63%. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $59.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC still held 18,696 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 89.23%. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $114.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC still held 4,698 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 88.19%. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39. The stock is now traded at around $94.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC still held 5,992 shares as of .

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 89.16%. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.59%. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC still held 13,167 shares as of .