Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys DBX ETF TRUST, NextEra Energy Inc, FedEx Corp, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Baxter International Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Employees Retirement System of Texas (Current Portfolio) buys DBX ETF TRUST, NextEra Energy Inc, FedEx Corp, Tesla Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Baxter International Inc, Citigroup Inc, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Employees Retirement System of Texas. As of 2020Q3, Employees Retirement System of Texas owns 707 stocks with a total value of $6.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,739,600 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,130,300 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 72,400 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% DBX ETF TRUST (HYLB) - 4,297,200 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4197.20% ISHARES TRUST (HYG) - 1,800,000 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 508,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 222,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.46 and $99.15, with an estimated average price of $93.18. The stock is now traded at around $102.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $41.51, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $62.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 233,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Insulet Corp. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $236.59, with an estimated average price of $210.37. The stock is now traded at around $256.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $19.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 293,707 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in DBX ETF TRUST by 4197.20%. The purchase prices were between $46.67 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 4,297,200 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 260.61%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 119,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 69.23%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 110,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 373.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $60.77, with an estimated average price of $55.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 330,261 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $130.31 and $149.79, with an estimated average price of $141.58. The stock is now traded at around $161.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 108,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 572.22%. The purchase prices were between $34.24 and $42.93, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 363,000 shares as of .

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33.

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $33.14 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $36.45.

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $39.44 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $44.92.

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $47.24 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $48.6.

Employees Retirement System of Texas sold out a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV. The sale prices were between $62.13 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $69.13.