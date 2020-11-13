  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Continental Grain Co Buys Ball Corp, Utz Brands Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: BLL +0.48% UTZ +2.25%

Investment company Continental Grain Co (Current Portfolio) buys Ball Corp, Utz Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Continental Grain Co. As of 2020Q3, Continental Grain Co owns 9 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/continental+grain+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO
  1. Bunge Ltd (BG) - 3,931,155 shares, 73.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alico Inc (ALCO) - 822,575 shares, 9.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  3. Ball Corp (BLL) - 144,451 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.27%
  4. Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) - 63,450 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.70%
  5. Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) - 292,629 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.55%
Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Continental Grain Co added to a holding in Ball Corp by 76.27%. The purchase prices were between $69.47 and $84.67, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $94.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 144,451 shares as of .

Added: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Continental Grain Co added to a holding in Utz Brands Inc by 31.55%. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $18.4, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 292,629 shares as of .



