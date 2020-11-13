  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NS Partners Ltd Buys Salesforce.com Inc, Nike Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Banco Santander Chile

November 13, 2020 | About: CRM +0.04% NKE +1.3% PEP +0.6% DADA +7.38% EFX +1.58% HAE +0.83% BIDU +1.83% FMX +2.87% SE +1.49%

Investment company NS Partners Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, Nike Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Dada Nexus, Equifax Inc, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Banco Santander Chile, Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NS Partners Ltd. As of 2020Q3, NS Partners Ltd owns 72 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NS Partners Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ns+partners+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NS Partners Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 551,829 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.28%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 752,325 shares, 5.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 20,958 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,602 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 426,456 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 98,714 shares as of .

Added: Nike Inc (NKE)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Nike Inc by 21.76%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 174,487 shares as of .

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 20.94%. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $144.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 157,482 shares as of .

Added: Dada Nexus Ltd (DADA)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Dada Nexus Ltd by 43.72%. The purchase prices were between $21.52 and $32.42, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 381,000 shares as of .

Added: Equifax Inc (EFX)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Equifax Inc by 22.32%. The purchase prices were between $151.94 and $176.64, with an estimated average price of $163.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 100,457 shares as of .

Added: Haemonetics Corp (HAE)

NS Partners Ltd added to a holding in Haemonetics Corp by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $75.65 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $87.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 97,637 shares as of .

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $115.69 and $132.93, with an estimated average price of $123.89.

Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $54.32 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $58.41.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

NS Partners Ltd sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85.



