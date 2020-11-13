Ossiam Buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Deutsche Bank AG, Qiagen NV, Linde PLC

Investment company Ossiam (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Deutsche Bank AG, Qiagen NV, Linde PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ossiam. As of 2020Q3, Ossiam owns 414 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ANTM, LUV, FDX, TSN, PWR, PH, PEAK, WSM, EMN, RE, A, KKR, TRI, GNTX, FBHS, MOS, GM, AAP, CBRE, FITB, LW, AGNC, KDP, DFS, Y, NLY, WRB, UDR, ON, FNF, HBAN, KEY, LEN, MAA, CPT, CINF, LNG, RF, OXY, BWA, TTC, ROP, ISRG, TDY, MPC, ETR, PSX, SYK,

DB, QGEN, GOOG, GOOGL, LIN, IBM, AMGN, EXR, NFLX, BAC, MMC, V, DOCU, RDY, CERN, SNPS, DLTR, CVS, ABT, CLX, ETN, T, NLOK, WIT, DXCM, MU, REGN, VMC, ADSK, CMCSA, CMG, PEG, BMY, EQR, SJM, UPS, WLTW, EBAY, TDG, TWTR, GLOB, INCY, MRK, MSI, MMM, ATVI, CDNS, HSIC, ITW, MCD, ROL, SNA, YUM, CHTR, FRC, CB, AEP, AZO, BIO, FAST, GIS, MNST, INFO, LYV, MS, TTWO, TER, WST, FTNT, TSLA, TAL, XYL, HLT, AEM, FIS, CPRT, CMI, LLY, INFY, NKE, WBA, AWK, SYF, AGR, AFL, ALXN, BDX, BMRN, CHRW, CMS, DD, EXC, EXPD, FISV, F, LVS, MDT, NUAN, RS, SBUX, DISCK, VRSK, PNR, ACN, ALL, ATR, BBY, CVX, CSCO, D, EW, NEE, FDS, GPC, ILMN, MDLZ, MAS, NDAQ, OMC, PFG, RHI, RGLD, SIVB, TJX, TXN, XLNX, MA, LULU, MELI, NLSN, SPLK, WDAY, PAYC, QRVO, AKAM, MO, HES, ANSS, ADP, BSX, VIAC, CSL, CAG, COP, EOG, HIG, HAS, HUBB, IDXX, INTU, ORLY, PAYX, RMD, ROST, SLG, SLB, TECH, VTR, VRTX, WMB, ZBRA, BR, KMI, APTV, IR, Sold Out: BLK, HRL, XRAY, AOS, FLT, DOV, CBSH, NTAP, MAR, SEE, KO, LRCX, VAR, COO, APH, WEC, HOLX, CBOE, LDOS, ATUS, IVZ, DISCA, AMAT, BNS, AXTA, MGM, WYNN, UAA, BCE, SBAC, BMO, NOC, TAP, CM, UA, LII, HPE, FANG, JCI, IP, IEX, DHI, ETFC, DUK, KHC, VER, CXO, DEI, KIM, SWKS, SBNY, SGEN, PBCT, MTB, KLAC, JLL, DCI, CMA, CTSH, CNI, AEE,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,341 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.70% Facebook Inc (FB) - 525,664 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 546,054 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 381.01% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 462,044 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.85% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 156,048 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 787.75%

Ossiam initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $332.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Ossiam initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $43.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,198 shares as of .

Ossiam initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,696 shares as of .

Ossiam initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,672 shares as of .

Ossiam initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,758 shares as of .

Ossiam initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $258.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of .

Ossiam added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 381.01%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 546,054 shares as of .

Ossiam added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 787.75%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 156,048 shares as of .

Ossiam added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 5729.69%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 507,300 shares as of .

Ossiam added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 2956.56%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 254,367 shares as of .

Ossiam added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 152.39%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 363,736 shares as of .

Ossiam added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 45.77%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 525,664 shares as of .

Ossiam sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $47.01 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $50.15.

Ossiam sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $44.23.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.

Ossiam sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $61.11, with an estimated average price of $57.63.