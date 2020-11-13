  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Articles 

Ossiam Buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Sells Deutsche Bank AG, Qiagen NV, Linde PLC

November 13, 2020 | About: MSFT +0.5% NVDA -1.19% JNJ +1.08% HD +0.34% BRK.B +1.2% FB +0.68% ANTM +0.92% LUV +4.68% FDX +1.78% TSN +2.5% PWR +2.79% PH +0.83%

Investment company Ossiam (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp, Johnson & Johnson, The Home Depot Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, sells Deutsche Bank AG, Qiagen NV, Linde PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Amgen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ossiam. As of 2020Q3, Ossiam owns 414 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of OSSIAM
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 46,341 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.70%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 525,664 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.77%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 546,054 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 381.01%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 462,044 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.85%
  5. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 156,048 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 787.75%
New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Ossiam initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $245.73 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.15. The stock is now traded at around $332.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Ossiam initiated holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $43.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 62,198 shares as of .

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Ossiam initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $271.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,696 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Ossiam initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 28,672 shares as of .

New Purchase: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Ossiam initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.16 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $46.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,758 shares as of .

New Purchase: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Ossiam initiated holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $258.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,419 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Ossiam added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 381.01%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.81%. The holding were 546,054 shares as of .

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ossiam added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 787.75%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $531.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 156,048 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ossiam added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 5729.69%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 507,300 shares as of .

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Ossiam added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 2956.56%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 254,367 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Ossiam added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 152.39%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $227.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 363,736 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Ossiam added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 45.77%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 525,664 shares as of .

Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Ossiam sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $535.05 and $608, with an estimated average price of $570.18.

Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $47.01 and $52.71, with an estimated average price of $50.15.

Sold Out: A.O. Smith Corp (AOS)

Ossiam sold out a holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The sale prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Sold Out: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc. The sale prices were between $41.27 and $47.72, with an estimated average price of $44.23.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07.

Sold Out: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

Ossiam sold out a holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The sale prices were between $53.5 and $61.11, with an estimated average price of $57.63.



