Seeyond Buys Alibaba Group Holding, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Motorola Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Campbell Soup Co

Investment company Seeyond (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, Gilead Sciences Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, sells Motorola Solutions Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Campbell Soup Co, General Mills Inc, Newmont Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seeyond. As of 2020Q3, Seeyond owns 602 stocks with a total value of $921 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 65,500 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 84,757 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 601,672 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 261,123 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,893 shares, 1.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.05%

Seeyond initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,918 shares as of .

Seeyond initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.21 and $159.36, with an estimated average price of $129.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,684 shares as of .

Seeyond initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $100.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,378 shares as of .

Seeyond initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,414 shares as of .

Seeyond initiated holding in Nordson Corp. The purchase prices were between $181.18 and $206.97, with an estimated average price of $192.43. The stock is now traded at around $201.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 606 shares as of .

Seeyond added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 731.92%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 21,946 shares as of .

Seeyond added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 189.28%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 112,406 shares as of .

Seeyond added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 39.05%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3128.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 4,893 shares as of .

Seeyond added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 41.80%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 406,984 shares as of .

Seeyond added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $120.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 73,687 shares as of .

Seeyond added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 117.75%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,569 shares as of .

Seeyond sold out a holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $16.19 and $19.15, with an estimated average price of $18.21.

Seeyond sold out a holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $7.17 and $10, with an estimated average price of $8.63.

Seeyond sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.