Ostrum Asset Management Buys Nike Inc, Sea, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Investment company Ostrum Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Sea, Veeva Systems Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, MercadoLibre Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ostrum Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Ostrum Asset Management owns 24 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SE, VEEV, EPAM,

SE, VEEV, EPAM, Added Positions: NKE, BMRN, GOOGL, VRTX, FB, SNPS, ATVI, EA, NOW, ADBE, ADSK, LRCX, AAPL, NVDA, V,

NKE, BMRN, GOOGL, VRTX, FB, SNPS, ATVI, EA, NOW, ADBE, ADSK, LRCX, AAPL, NVDA, V, Reduced Positions: BABA, TSM, MELI, CRM, MSFT, PYPL,

BABA, TSM, MELI, CRM, MSFT, PYPL, Sold Out: WMT, MDLZ, AMZN, BUD, COST, YUMC, EL, SBUX, MKC, VFC,

For the details of OSTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ostrum+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 93,500 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.78% Nike Inc (NKE) - 208,500 shares, 19.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 497.42% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 134,487 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.34% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 6,147 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,450 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76%

Ostrum Asset Management initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .

Ostrum Asset Management initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Ostrum Asset Management initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $333.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .

Ostrum Asset Management added to a holding in Nike Inc by 497.42%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.14%. The holding were 208,500 shares as of .

Ostrum Asset Management added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.

Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.

Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.

Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88.