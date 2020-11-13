Ostrum Asset Management Buys Nike Inc, Sea, Veeva Systems Inc, Sells Walmart Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co

Investment company Ostrum Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Nike Inc, Sea, Veeva Systems Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, sells Walmart Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, MercadoLibre Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ostrum Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Ostrum Asset Management owns 24 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SE, VEEV, EPAM,
- Added Positions: NKE, BMRN, GOOGL, VRTX, FB, SNPS, ATVI, EA, NOW, ADBE, ADSK, LRCX, AAPL, NVDA, V,
- Reduced Positions: BABA, TSM, MELI, CRM, MSFT, PYPL,
- Sold Out: WMT, MDLZ, AMZN, BUD, COST, YUMC, EL, SBUX, MKC, VFC,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with NKE. Click here to check it out.
- NKE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NKE
- Peter Lynch Chart of NKE
For the details of OSTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ostrum+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of OSTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 93,500 shares, 20.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.78%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 208,500 shares, 19.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 497.42%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 134,487 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 46.34%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 6,147 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.56%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,450 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.76%
Ostrum Asset Management initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $181.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)
Ostrum Asset Management initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Ostrum Asset Management initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11. The stock is now traded at around $333.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,200 shares as of .Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Ostrum Asset Management added to a holding in Nike Inc by 497.42%. The purchase prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3. The stock is now traded at around $128.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.14%. The holding were 208,500 shares as of .Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Ostrum Asset Management added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 73.91%. The purchase prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. The stock is now traded at around $77.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31.Sold Out: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.Sold Out: Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)
Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The sale prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36.Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Ostrum Asset Management sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $52.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of OSTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT. Also check out:
1. OSTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT's Undervalued Stocks
2. OSTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OSTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OSTRUM ASSET MANAGEMENT keeps buying