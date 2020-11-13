Natixis Buys Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Cronus Resources

Paris, I0, based Investment company Natixis (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Natixis. As of 2020Q3, Natixis owns 713 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 5,239,040 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.87% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,364,341 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.07% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,761,993 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 298.85% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 463,199 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 167,075 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.77%

Natixis initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $122.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,119,733 shares as of .

Natixis initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 927,190 shares as of .

Natixis initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $125.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .

Natixis initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,016,064 shares as of .

Natixis initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,631,561 shares as of .

Natixis initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $141.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Natixis added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 298.85%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,761,993 shares as of .

Natixis added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 67.07%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,364,341 shares as of .

Natixis added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 138.77%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 167,075 shares as of .

Natixis added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 186.19%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 140,579 shares as of .

Natixis added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 528.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,814,480 shares as of .

Natixis added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 8096.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $173.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 749,823 shares as of .

Natixis sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Natixis sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.

Natixis sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Natixis sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22.