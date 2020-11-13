Natixis Buys Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Cronus Resources

Paris, I0, based Investment company Natixis (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Alibaba Group Holding, Alphabet Inc, Alphabet Inc, Pfizer Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Natixis. As of 2020Q3, Natixis owns 713 stocks with a total value of $13.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EXAS, ETSY, XBI, TME, HTHT, IBB, EOG, RNG, GRUB, FTV, LQD, GKOS, BAND, SBAC, BPMC, VZ, SOXX, MMM, DBX, GS, BNTX, MYOK, VSLR, XOM, SIVB, SSRM, UBER, ESNT, BGNE, DAL, VAR, EA, VFC, GWPH, VEEV, RDN, MDGL, FGEN, YUMC, APPN, MAS, SYY, MCO, NOC, CLVS, OUT, SHOP, PINS, FSLY, CMA, EIX, FDX, WELL, KNX, MKL, NUE, ORCL, PAA, QRTEA, CG, COUP, FHN, FCX, GPK, ICE, LPSN, OKE, TPX, WPC, DG, ALLK, BLK, CAH, CCK, XRAY, DTE, EFX, EXPE, FAST, HOLX, SJM, LAZ, MPW, PCG, PH, ROP, SLM, FBHS, AMH, IAA, ADPT, DT, EWG, EWY, HYEM, MCHI, IVZ, ANSS, AN, BXP, CNA, CNX, DHI, DRI, DE, DLB, DLTR, DRE, FMC, M, CLGX, HBAN, MCY, MTD, NOV, OHI, PKI, PII, STL, RPM, BREW, ROL, RY, SBNY, TXT, TSN, VTR, VMC, WEC, EBAY, WYND, OC, MSCI, ESI, BRX, HLT, AXTA, LBRDK, MSGS, USFD, IRTC, BKR, DNLI, EAF, INSP, DDOG, ALNY, AIV, BG, CBRE, CE, CRUS, EMN, EV, DISH, ETR, FLS, IT, GD, HFC, J, MAC, MLM, NICE, NDAQ, NATI, NEWT, NI, ES, NTRS, OMC, PRFT, PBH, ROST, UGI, VSAT, L, CODI, HTGC, HBI, EDU, HTZGQ, IPGP, CIM, MTA, SRNE, OPI, PBA, HHC, MOS, VIPS, ENPH, NCLH, EKSO, GOGO, AMC, NGHC, NOMD, SUM, CC, SNAP, CODX, IQ, FTDR, JMIA, ZM, CTVA, IUSV, PKW,
- Added Positions: JNJ, BABA, GOOGL, GOOG, PFE, TXN, IWM, MSFT, CCI, DIS, DIA, FB, MELI, MXIM, ELAN, IBM, WMT, MO, SCHW, QCOM, MRK, TSCO, ET, LVGO, IDXX, NKE, TSLA, ROKU, VMW, AVTR, SMH, GILD, C, MNST, PEP, LUV, NLOK, TTWO, XLP, ADBE, BMRN, UNP, XLU, CHRW, TMO, TDOC, KHC, CLX, ATH, XHB, SPLK, CRWD, CNC, GIS, NTAP, CRM, SHW, AMT, CAT, FXI, COST, MTG, PAYX, TFX, ETFC, GPN, COP, NVDA, CSCO, EPD, KDP, ADSW, STZ, CMI, MA, PM, AVGO, XRT, LLY, K, EVRG, TECK, MPLX, DHR, LSCC, XLE, GDX, BSX, F, KMB, ORLY, PG, XME, DKS, MDLZ, MMP, NTES, SYK, TROW, WM, SQM, EPAM, WDAY, ATHM, AKAM, AMTD, AJG, LUMN, CI, EXC, NEE, PEAK, HSIC, IP, IONS, LMT, RL, PHM, ROK, AL, AGO, DOV, EQIX, BEN, HON, JKHY, MCK, MIDD, TAP, NRG, RS, SLB, SPG, SNPS, UAL, USB, URI, VMI, WFC, WHR, HII, TWLO, OKTA, BND, TLT, BCE, VIAC, GIB, CM, CBB, CTAS, CPRT, GLW, DVA, ERIE, ESS, FFIV, FITB, FE, GT, HIG, INFO, KEY, MAN, MKTX, NVR, ODFL, BKNG, DGX, O, RMD, SJR, TU, TD, UHS, AWF, JQC, BEP, DISCK, BSL, CBOE, AMCX, ALSN, DSL, CHGG, AAL, CTLT, OLLI, DELL, DOW, BSV, EPI, GLD, IEFA, IJH, DDD, A, TFC, CNI, CX, SBS, DISCA, RE, KSU, LKQ, MFC, MPWR, PKG, RCI, SINA, SIRI, TRP, VNO, WCN, RCS, NAD, NVG, BX, TDC, RGA, BUD, PANW, PBF, VOYA, NWSA, WB, HUBS, RPD, SWAV, SDC, BNDX, DBC, EWM, IJR, IWF, KRE, PGX, PHB, PWV, PXF, SCHP, SPEM, SPHD, VNQI, XSLV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, T, UNH, PBR, JPM, XLV, REGN, TIF, JOBS, ABBV, ZTS, LOW, PDD, AIZ, INTC, NFLX, PYPL, ILMN, XLF, PXD, TTD, PSA, MPC, ATVI, DUK, KO, GE, TJX, FISV, NSC, CDW, COF, SPGI, ECL, EL, HWM, CVS, DD, HPQ, NWL, PPL, PNW, SBUX, HD, WAT, WU, CFG, FDS, PGR, MRNA, LYFT, ITW, MU, PPG, XLNX, PRLB, SYF, LSXMA, LHX, HRL, IMMU, PEGA, SO, G, CABO, FIS, EMR, INTU, ISRG, MET, YUM, ZION, LDOS, NOW, HDS, VST, INVH, CCL, CERN, CSGP, OXY, RP, KMI, HCA, XYL, NEWR, CARR, BIIB, CENX, CME, CHD, CL, CAG, ED, UFS, RDY, PEG, SCCO, TEVA, AAP, CF, CSX, CTSH, DPZ, IRM, MDU, MMC, NEM, NUS, PFG, RHI, WRK, POOL, SEIC, TMUS, QLYS, NRZ, NEP, PRAH, EVBG, FOX, PLD, AMP, ACGL, ARWR, DXC, COO, CW, EXPD, HSY, IBN, LH, LEN, PRU, RJF, SNA, TTM, TCO, TER, VRTX, WBA, GHC, WST, WY, ZBRA, BGCP, PODD, LULU, AGNC, PFPT, TWTR, COMM, BKI, HPE, LW, BHVN, DOCU, OTIS, EEM, SVXY, VOO, CDNS, ERIC, EXR, HDB, HAE, HLF, INFY, MANT, MCD, NEU, NOK, PCAR, PBCT, NTR, RF, RSG, SLF, TDY, TTC, UAA, X, XRX, CMG, CVE, SSNC, CDXS, FAF, TAL, CPRI, AMBA, QUOT, MOMO, UA, SPCE, LX, HUYA, GH, CRTX, NET, ACWI, EMB, EWZ, PDBC, RWR, USO, VNQ,
- Sold Out: AMZN, QQQ, CZR, CZR, CZR, VALE, MSI, BIDU, BMY, ANTM, HEI, GNRC, BRK.B, BAC, ALGN, AZO, AMGN, TRMB, APD, GDS, AXP, FLT, BA, AAPL, ADP, ADS, IBKC, LNG, BBY, VRSN, NUAN, LOGM, CMCSA, APH, HOG, TGT, BK, ADSK, CXO, BFAM, LSXMK, EE, ANET, AFL, JNPR, KIM, APO, ETRN, TPTX, ABT, BEAT, AOS, ALXN, AVT, BHP, BAX, CMD, CTXS, MTCH, IFF, MRO, STT, FTNT, PD, AIG, ARW, BRO, CHE, SWK, TECD, CNK, FWONK, KEYS, TRU, ARNC, ABMD, AYI, AMD, NLY, EQC, MIC, ORI, GWW, WWE, ZBH, COTY, AA, AGCO, ALB, ARE, ABC, AU, ASH, BOH, INGR, EEFT, FNF, INCY, JBL, JEF, MKC, OMCL, STLD, WMB, AWK, ULTA, BKU, GWRE, BLUE, OMF, ZEN, PSTG, FSCT, MSGE, AFG, BF.B, CACI, CBT, CHH, XEC, DAR, DVN, EW, ELS, EXEL, HRB, MLHR, KSS, MAT, MAA, PDCO, SBGI, SWKS, SHOO, SNV, TCBI, TXRH, GL, UNM, WBS, WCC, BRK.A, HEI.A, FAX, BR, KKR, BAH, LPLA, IQV, PTLA, ESPR, XLRN, FEYE, SC, QRVO, GDDY, ALRM, ALLO, MDLA, EWW, XMLV, FLWS, AEM, ARCH, ATRI, BBD, BMO, GOLD, BDX, BIO, COG, CPB, CUK, TPR, BVN, GSK, HAL, LEG, LB, MTB, MT, NBIX, NG, OI, PZZA, RBC, SWN, SPWR, TYL, USPH, SPR, DFS, ZG, IBTX, QTWO, NVTA, EVH, RUN, SNDR, NIO, LTHM, BEPC, DXJ, EELV,
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 5,239,040 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.87%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,364,341 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.07%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,761,993 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 298.85%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 463,199 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 167,075 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 138.77%
Natixis initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.92 and $102.01, with an estimated average price of $86.19. The stock is now traded at around $122.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,119,733 shares as of .New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)
Natixis initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 927,190 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XBI)
Natixis initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02. The stock is now traded at around $125.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)
Natixis initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $13.35 and $17.5, with an estimated average price of $15.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 6,016,064 shares as of .New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)
Natixis initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $46.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 1,631,561 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Natixis initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $141.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Natixis added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 298.85%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $149.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 1,761,993 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Natixis added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 67.07%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $260.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 1,364,341 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Natixis added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 138.77%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1772.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 167,075 shares as of .Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Natixis added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 186.19%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 140,579 shares as of .Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Natixis added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 528.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $38.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 3,814,480 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Natixis added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 8096.58%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $173.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 749,823 shares as of .Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Natixis sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Natixis sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11.Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)
Natixis sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.Sold Out: Vale SA (VALE)
Natixis sold out a holding in Vale SA. The sale prices were between $10.28 and $12.09, with an estimated average price of $11.22.
