Mirova Buys Ballard Power Systems Inc, Ecolab Inc, Itron Inc, Sells Vivint Solar Inc, Sunrun Inc, Criteo SA

Investment company Mirova (Current Portfolio) buys Ballard Power Systems Inc, Ecolab Inc, Itron Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Splunk Inc, sells Vivint Solar Inc, Sunrun Inc, Criteo SA, NVIDIA Corp, Tiffany during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mirova. As of 2020Q3, Mirova owns 195 stocks with a total value of $621 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BLDP, TSLA, HASI, SVMK, ENPH, TRMB, NLOK, BMO, DAR, DGX, CSX, SLF, WU, NEP, WCN, ROK, NOVA, QCOM, MFC, HON, PLD, CREE, AMP, BRK.B, ABT, CM, AZO, ADI, ADP, WST, NOW, USB, GOLD, TWTR, ATVI, RSG, REGN, CP, CNC, MU, FIS, LRCX, INTU, ITW, HAIN, MMM, BAX, VRSK, BCE, TYL, TU, DXCM, SRE, EXC,

ECL, ITRI, WTRG, TMO, DHR, SPLK, GIB, FSLR, MSFT, CL, AMD, SYK, WM, MA, CI, CNI, UNP, SPGI, EBAY, GOOG, EL, AWK, ILMN, XYL, PG, KSU, BFAM, EA, K, TGT, BXP, CBRE, CCI, LULU, LOW, IP, BIIB, NKE, BDX, ORA, TJX, ADSK, AMAT, GM, BSX, IFF, INTC, HD, GOOGL, WDAY, FISV, EQIX, LLY, EW, DLR, CSCO, FOXA, GWW, WBA, ANTM, ZION, MSCI, HCA, T, BHF, MGM, VIAC, CTSH, NEE, FAST, GPN, HBAN, IPG, KEY, KMB, VRTX, MCO, MSI, NTAP, NTRS, OMC, PBCT, SBUX, STT, TTWO, Reduced Positions: VSLR, RUN, NVDA, TIF, FTCH, APD, NFLX, PYPL, PH, HUM, VZ, PRU, V, MCD, CRM, BLK, AAPL, BEP, CVS, HPQ, BKNG, ISRG, LNC, BNS, TXN, AMGN, AFL, SYY, TD, UNH, ABBV, PFE, ADBE, ALL, BK, BMY, SCHW, CME, HIG, ICE, MRK, NEM, PGR, CFG, NSC, BLL, ORCL, BEPC,

For the details of MIROVA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mirova/current-portfolio/portfolio

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 266,960 shares, 18.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Ecolab Inc (ECL) - 465,060 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.06% Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) - 1,272,571 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 59.68% Itron Inc (ITRI) - 739,998 shares, 7.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.92% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 197,237 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.60%

Mirova initiated holding in Ballard Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.72 and $20.76, with an estimated average price of $16.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.28%. The holding were 2,586,952 shares as of .

Mirova initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $408.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,190 shares as of .

Mirova initiated holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $49.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,677 shares as of .

Mirova initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $47.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,559 shares as of .

Mirova initiated holding in SVMK Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.45 and $26.08, with an estimated average price of $23.23. The stock is now traded at around $21.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,770 shares as of .

Mirova initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $66.68. The stock is now traded at around $116.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,618 shares as of .

Mirova added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 53.06%. The purchase prices were between $184.41 and $212.04, with an estimated average price of $199.92. The stock is now traded at around $208.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 465,060 shares as of .

Mirova added to a holding in Itron Inc by 103.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $71.41, with an estimated average price of $63.54. The stock is now traded at around $73.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 739,998 shares as of .

Mirova added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 52.08%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 940,882 shares as of .

Mirova added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 2051.66%. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $193.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,498 shares as of .

Mirova added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 33.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22. The stock is now traded at around $85.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 20,269 shares as of .

Mirova added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 2407.01%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,936 shares as of .

Mirova sold out a holding in Criteo SA. The sale prices were between $11.37 and $14.36, with an estimated average price of $12.88.

Mirova sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64.

Mirova sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94.

Mirova sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $29.2 and $33.98, with an estimated average price of $31.46.

Mirova sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83.

Mirova sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $125.73 and $153.87, with an estimated average price of $140.4.