H2o Am Llp Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Revolve Group Inc, ADT Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Catalent Inc

Investment company H2o Am Llp (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Revolve Group Inc, ADT Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Catalent Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H2o Am Llp. As of 2020Q3, H2o Am Llp owns 65 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEEPQ, RVLV, ADT,

NEEPQ, RVLV, ADT, Added Positions: TMUS,

TMUS, Reduced Positions: CRM, WEN, PFE, DIS, TWTR, T, DHI, LULU, F, BLDP, VOYA, NVR, ITRI, BK, MTH, PHM,

CRM, WEN, PFE, DIS, TWTR, T, DHI, LULU, F, BLDP, VOYA, NVR, ITRI, BK, MTH, PHM, Sold Out: AAPL, GOOGL, CTLT, AMZN, VZ, HLI, FB, LAZ, EVR, NLOK, MRNA, NKE, AQUA, AMGN, GPS, CPRI, ANF, GES, PRU, AKAM, TSLA, MNST, D, APH, BEN,

GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 100,000 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpQ) - 100,000 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. New Position General Motors Co (GM) - 147,612 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 58,111 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 90,852 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.22%

H2o Am Llp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.14%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

H2o Am Llp initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 158,752 shares as of .

H2o Am Llp initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $7.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37.

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $60.34, with an estimated average price of $57.32.