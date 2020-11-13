  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
H2o Am Llp Buys NextEra Energy Inc, Revolve Group Inc, ADT Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Catalent Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: NEEPQ +0% RVLV -4.14% ADT +3.15% AAPL +0.04% GOOGL +1.69% CTLT +1.13% VZ +0.44% AMZN +0.6% HLI +0.57%

Investment company H2o Am Llp (Current Portfolio) buys NextEra Energy Inc, Revolve Group Inc, ADT Inc, sells Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Catalent Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, H2o Am Llp. As of 2020Q3, H2o Am Llp owns 65 stocks with a total value of $52 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of H2O AM LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/h2o+am+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of H2O AM LLP
  1. GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU) - 100,000 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. NextEra Energy Inc (NEEpQ) - 100,000 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. General Motors Co (GM) - 147,612 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio.
  4. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 58,111 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 90,852 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.22%
New Purchase: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPQ)

H2o Am Llp initiated holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.16 and $48.08, with an estimated average price of $47.63. The stock is now traded at around $51.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.14%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

H2o Am Llp initiated holding in Revolve Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 158,752 shares as of .

New Purchase: ADT Inc (ADT)

H2o Am Llp initiated holding in ADT Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $7.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02.

Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87.

Sold Out: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21.

Sold Out: Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

H2o Am Llp sold out a holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $60.34, with an estimated average price of $57.32.



Here is the complete portfolio of H2O AM LLP. Also check out:

1. H2O AM LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. H2O AM LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. H2O AM LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that H2O AM LLP keeps buying

