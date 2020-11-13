Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc

Sydney, C3, based Investment company Magellan Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, American Tower Corp, Evergy Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, CME Group Inc, El Paso Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Magellan Asset Management Ltd owns 99 stocks with a total value of $39.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 15,788,955 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,316,470 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5% Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,599,239 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,950,852 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 29,606,483 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $482.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 3,308,837 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $113.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 159 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $251.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $151.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 256 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $275.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 131 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $388.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 254440.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 11,754,690 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 574.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 697,497 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 1216.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,502,954 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 956.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,304,567 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Aon PLC by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 269 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 159.20%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,241 shares as of .

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.13.

Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.