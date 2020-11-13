Magellan Asset Management Ltd Buys Netflix Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, American Tower Corp, Sells The Estee Lauder Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc

Sydney, C3, based Investment company Magellan Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, American Tower Corp, Evergy Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, sells The Estee Lauder Inc, FirstEnergy Corp, HCA Healthcare Inc, CME Group Inc, El Paso Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Magellan Asset Management Ltd owns 99 stocks with a total value of $39.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NFLX, NSC, ALC, YUMC, PYPL, NOW, VRSK, MSCI, ZBH, MTN, TXN, SYK, SHW, CRM, ROK, ADBE, MCO, MMC, ISRG, ECL, COST, CL, KO, ADP, ADSK, AAPL, ADI,
- Added Positions: ICE, WEC, AMT, EVRG, LNT, ES, SBUX, SRE, AWK, YUM, CSX, PEP, XEL, CCI, UNP, GOOGL, SBAC, DUK, D, ED, AEP, WMT, USB, NI, CMG, SO, AGR, PG, BKNG, PNW, PPL, SPGI, IDA, HD, ETR, DTE, CMS, WTRG, AON, AXP, AEE,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, FB, EL, FE, V, MA, BABA, HCA, CME, ATO, AMZN, MDLZ, NKE,
- Sold Out: EE, FMS, KHC,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with ICE. Click here to check it out.
- ICE 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of ICE
- Peter Lynch Chart of ICE
For the details of Magellan Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magellan+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Magellan Asset Management Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 15,788,955 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,316,470 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.5%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 11,599,239 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,950,852 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82%
- Starbucks Corp (SBUX) - 29,606,483 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $482.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.22%. The holding were 3,308,837 shares as of .New Purchase: Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $118.91, with an estimated average price of $114.5. The stock is now traded at around $113.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 159 shares as of .New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $251.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 84 shares as of .New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $151.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 256 shares as of .New Purchase: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $271.15 and $304.49, with an estimated average price of $285.28. The stock is now traded at around $275.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 131 shares as of .New Purchase: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $388.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 72 shares as of .Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 254440.71%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 11,754,690 shares as of .Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 574.90%. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $243.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 697,497 shares as of .Added: Evergy Inc (EVRG)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Evergy Inc by 1216.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $64.83, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $57.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,502,954 shares as of .Added: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alliant Energy Corp by 956.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.25 and $55.35, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $56.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,304,567 shares as of .Added: Aon PLC (AON)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Aon PLC by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 269 shares as of .Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 159.20%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $150.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,241 shares as of .Sold Out: El Paso Electric Co (EE)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in El Paso Electric Co. The sale prices were between $66.4 and $68.41, with an estimated average price of $67.46.Sold Out: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The sale prices were between $41.37 and $46.55, with an estimated average price of $43.13.Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Magellan Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $28.77 and $35.93, with an estimated average price of $33.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Magellan Asset Management Ltd. Also check out:
1. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Magellan Asset Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Magellan Asset Management Ltd keeps buying