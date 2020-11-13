Mangham Associates,LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Investment company Mangham Associates,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangham Associates,LLC. As of 2020Q3, Mangham Associates,LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 239,050 shares, 78.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT) - 200,358 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85% VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 32,514 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 12,552 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.44% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 8,927 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.90%

Mangham Associates,LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of .