Mangham Associates,LLC Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

November 13, 2020 | About: BSV +0.01%

Investment company Mangham Associates,LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mangham Associates,LLC. As of 2020Q3, Mangham Associates,LLC owns 5 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mangham Associates,LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mangham+associates%2Cllc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mangham Associates,LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 239,050 shares, 78.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
  2. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT) - 200,358 shares, 17.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.85%
  3. VANGUARD MUNICIPAL (VTEB) - 32,514 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.25%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 12,552 shares, 1.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.44%
  5. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 8,927 shares, 0.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.90%
Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)

Mangham Associates,LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,927 shares as of .



