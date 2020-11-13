  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys TFI International Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Rogers Communications Inc, Sells Norbord Inc, Pan American Silver Corp, BCE Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: TAC -0.31% CTAS +1.81% AQN -2.03% SLF -0.94% SILV -0.9% FIVE +2.25% TFII +3.88% CM +0.33% RCI -0.65% NTR +1.7% BLD +2.55% SYK +2.98%

Toronto, A6, based Investment company PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys TFI International Inc, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Rogers Communications Inc, TransAlta Corp, Nutrien, sells Norbord Inc, Pan American Silver Corp, BCE Inc, BRP Inc, Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owns 75 stocks with a total value of $218 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pcj+investment+counsel+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 180,816 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.21%
  2. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 35,444 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.25%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 10,322 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 93,954 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  5. TransAlta Corp (TAC) - 1,346,150 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 64.02%
New Purchase: TFI International Inc (TFII)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in TFI International Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.19 and $45.93, with an estimated average price of $42.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 133,130 shares as of .

New Purchase: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The purchase prices were between $66.16 and $79.79, with an estimated average price of $73.21. The stock is now traded at around $80.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $41.06. The stock is now traded at around $45.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 90,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 63,205 shares as of .

New Purchase: TopBuild Corp (BLD)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in TopBuild Corp. The purchase prices were between $111.68 and $170.69, with an estimated average price of $143.2. The stock is now traded at around $167.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 12,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 8,750 shares as of .

Added: TransAlta Corp (TAC)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in TransAlta Corp by 64.02%. The purchase prices were between $5.79 and $6.62, with an estimated average price of $6.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 1,346,150 shares as of .

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 95.00%. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $356.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 9,750 shares as of .

Added: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp by 201.75%. The purchase prices were between $12.55 and $14.54, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $15.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 155,580 shares as of .

Added: Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Sun Life Financial Inc by 21.44%. The purchase prices were between $36 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 146,127 shares as of .

Added: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc by 58.81%. The purchase prices were between $8.24 and $10.75, with an estimated average price of $9.46. The stock is now traded at around $9.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 269,970 shares as of .

Added: Five Below Inc (FIVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. added to a holding in Five Below Inc by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $97.83 and $136.68, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $146.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,500 shares as of .

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $21.82 and $36.21, with an estimated average price of $31.11.

Sold Out: BCE Inc (BCE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in BCE Inc. The sale prices were between $40.35 and $43.99, with an estimated average price of $42.29.

Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $294.76 and $398.29, with an estimated average price of $333.7.

Sold Out: MAG Silver Corp (MAG)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in MAG Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $13.75 and $17.85, with an estimated average price of $15.99.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05.



