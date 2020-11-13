Martin Currie Ltd Buys Veeva Systems Inc, Masimo Corp, Illumina Inc, Sells ISHARES INC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc

Edinburgh, X0, based Investment company Martin Currie Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Veeva Systems Inc, Masimo Corp, Illumina Inc, Adobe Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells ISHARES INC, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Automatic Data Processing Inc, The Cooper Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Martin Currie Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Martin Currie Ltd owns 49 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEEV,

VEEV, Added Positions: MASI, ILMN, ADBE, MSFT, LIN, MA, ANSS, CNI, RACE, SBUX, ACN, CYBR, MTD, VFC, ECL, CSCO, RMD, EWY, AVGO, EL, CAT, AMZN, ZTS, V,

MASI, ILMN, ADBE, MSFT, LIN, MA, ANSS, CNI, RACE, SBUX, ACN, CYBR, MTD, VFC, ECL, CSCO, RMD, EWY, AVGO, EL, CAT, AMZN, ZTS, V, Reduced Positions: IEMG, TSM, BABA, EPAM, CZZ, HDB, BAP, SCCO, IBN, INDA, NKE, CCI, VZ, APD, LMT, PEP, ETN, BCE, MTN, MRK, PAYX, PG,

IEMG, TSM, BABA, EPAM, CZZ, HDB, BAP, SCCO, IBN, INDA, NKE, CCI, VZ, APD, LMT, PEP, ETN, BCE, MTN, MRK, PAYX, PG, Sold Out: ADP, COO, LEG, CEO, DEO, IFF, PHG, TLK, SNY, UN, ASML,

For the details of MARTIN CURRIE LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/martin+currie+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,449,470 shares, 22.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,937,943 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.82% EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) - 335,163 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 389,944 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.88% Linde PLC (LIN) - 312,486 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.74%

Martin Currie Ltd initiated holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $240.77 and $297.07, with an estimated average price of $263.31. The stock is now traded at around $264.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 136,747 shares as of .

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 69.53%. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $245.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 313,810 shares as of .

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 173.00%. The purchase prices were between $268.51 and $400.74, with an estimated average price of $354.32. The stock is now traded at around $308.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 135,075 shares as of .

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 79.94%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $469.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 117,495 shares as of .

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 42.88%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 389,944 shares as of .

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in Linde PLC by 48.74%. The purchase prices were between $214.77 and $260.23, with an estimated average price of $242.24. The stock is now traded at around $257.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 312,486 shares as of .

Martin Currie Ltd added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 108.52%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 131,116 shares as of .

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $128.72 and $150.73, with an estimated average price of $140.27.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $33.51 and $44.93, with an estimated average price of $39.65.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $130.99, with an estimated average price of $124.47.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $49.47 and $53.77, with an estimated average price of $51.45.

Martin Currie Ltd sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68.