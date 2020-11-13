  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Buys Suncor Energy Inc, CGI Inc, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: SU +1.61% GIB +1.15%

Investment company Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Suncor Energy Inc, CGI Inc, sells Canadian Natural Resources, Manulife Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management. As of 2020Q3, Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.
  1. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 2,293,670 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 1,217,631 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.8%
  3. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 1,824,047 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%
  4. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 641,551 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.15%
  5. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,529,580 shares, 5.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.57%
Added: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 66.18%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 2,264,896 shares as of .

Added: CGI Inc (GIB)

Scheer, Rowlett & Associates Investment Management added to a holding in CGI Inc by 31.37%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $73.58, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $68.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 305,370 shares as of .



