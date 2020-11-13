SCP Investment, LP Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, RH, Amarin Corp PLC, Sells Dropbox Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Air Lease Corp

Investment company SCP Investment, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, RH, Amarin Corp PLC, PROSHARES TRUST, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, sells Dropbox Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Air Lease Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SCP Investment, LP. As of 2020Q3, SCP Investment, LP owns 30 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AMRN, TWM, PXD, CXO, EOG, GTLS, VTOL, CHX, HAL, CVE, NEX, HLX,

AMRN, TWM, PXD, CXO, EOG, GTLS, VTOL, CHX, HAL, CVE, NEX, HLX, Added Positions: CZR, RH, FTCH, WPX, FTI, AG,

CZR, RH, FTCH, WPX, FTI, AG, Reduced Positions: BERY, AL, LBRDK, GOOGL, VICI, AAPL, SPXU, HL, KGC, AGI,

BERY, AL, LBRDK, GOOGL, VICI, AAPL, SPXU, HL, KGC, AGI, Sold Out: DBX, MSGE, MPLX, CVX, SU, PARR, VNOM, PE, RIG,

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 900,000 shares, 24.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.64% Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) - 2,000,000 shares, 23.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.11% RH (RH) - 60,000 shares, 10.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 140.00% Air Lease Corp (AL) - 650,000 shares, 9.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.14% Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN) - 2,500,000 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Amarin Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $3.64 and $7.76, with an estimated average price of $5.98. The stock is now traded at around $4.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 2,500,000 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $8.28 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $9.26. The stock is now traded at around $6.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $85.9 and $110.73, with an estimated average price of $98.45. The stock is now traded at around $90.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Concho Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.35 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.91. The stock is now traded at around $51.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $75.55, with an estimated average price of $64.74. The stock is now traded at around $93.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,940 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP initiated holding in Bristow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.06 and $24.54, with an estimated average price of $18.61. The stock is now traded at around $22.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 63.64%. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $61.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.35%. The holding were 900,000 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP added to a holding in RH by 140.00%. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $408.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.38%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP added to a holding in WPX Energy Inc by 88.41%. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.54. The stock is now traded at around $6.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP added to a holding in TechnipFMC PLC by 37.73%. The purchase prices were between $6.06 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.55. The stock is now traded at around $7.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,300 shares as of .

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $63.89 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $72.23.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in MPLX LP. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $20.02, with an estimated average price of $18.05.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $18.18, with an estimated average price of $15.67.

SCP Investment, LP sold out a holding in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.47 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $8.29.