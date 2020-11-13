Penumbra Inc (PEN) CEO and President Adam Elsesser Sold $2.1 million of Shares

CEO and President of Penumbra Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Elsesser (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of PEN on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $265.16 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Penumbra Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The products of the company address ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures. Penumbra Inc has a market cap of $9.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $262.81 with and P/S ratio of 17.62. Penumbra Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 56.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Penumbra Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Innovator Arani Bose sold 7,998 shares of PEN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $255.43. The price of the stock has increased by 2.89% since.

Chief Innovator Arani Bose sold 2,002 shares of PEN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $255.23. The price of the stock has increased by 2.97% since.

