  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Penumbra Inc (PEN) CEO and President Adam Elsesser Sold $2.1 million of Shares

November 13, 2020 | About: PEN -3.67%

CEO and President of Penumbra Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Adam Elsesser (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of PEN on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $265.16 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Penumbra Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The products of the company address ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures. Penumbra Inc has a market cap of $9.54 billion; its shares were traded at around $262.81 with and P/S ratio of 17.62. Penumbra Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 56.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Penumbra Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of PEN stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $265.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Innovator Arani Bose sold 7,998 shares of PEN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $255.43. The price of the stock has increased by 2.89% since.
  • Chief Innovator Arani Bose sold 2,002 shares of PEN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $255.23. The price of the stock has increased by 2.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PEN, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)