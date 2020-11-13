1life Healthcare Inc (ONEM) Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin Sold $8.1 million of Shares

Chair, CEO and President of 1life Healthcare Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Amir Dan Rubin (insider trades) sold 235,000 shares of ONEM on 11/11/2020 at an average price of $34.4 a share. The total sale was $8.1 million.

1Life Healthcare Inc has a market cap of $4.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $34.80 with and P/S ratio of 12.26.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair, CEO and President Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of ONEM stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $34.4. The price of the stock has increased by 1.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 105,000 shares of ONEM stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $35.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lisa A Mango sold 13,000 shares of ONEM stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $32.57. The price of the stock has increased by 6.85% since.

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of ONEM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $30.42. The price of the stock has increased by 14.4% since.

Director David P Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of ONEM stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $32. The price of the stock has increased by 8.75% since.

Chief Technology Officer Kimber D Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of ONEM stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $31.41. The price of the stock has increased by 10.79% since.

