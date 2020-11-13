Green Square Asset Management, LLC Buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

Investment company Green Square Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pinnacle West Capital Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Microsoft Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Alphabet Inc, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Green Square Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Green Square Asset Management, LLC owns 151 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVW) - 59,539 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,257 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,011 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 27,159 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 115,107 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.76%

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.43 and $83.08, with an estimated average price of $76.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 45,271 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569. The stock is now traded at around $341754.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 5 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,261 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $329.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,152 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1777.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 512 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.46 and $81.91, with an estimated average price of $72.16. The stock is now traded at around $106.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 8,413 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $42.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 87,855 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 53,844 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.63%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,935 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,534 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 31.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93. The stock is now traded at around $77.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,540 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vistra Corp by 34.12%. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 26,181 shares as of .

Green Square Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $30.02 and $41, with an estimated average price of $35.45.

Green Square Asset Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 82.23%. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $84.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.41%. Green Square Asset Management, LLC still held 10,035 shares as of .