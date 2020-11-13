Banyan Captial Management, Inc. Buys Alleghany Corp

Investment company Banyan Captial Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Alleghany Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banyan Captial Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Banyan Captial Management, Inc. owns 18 stocks with a total value of $120 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
These are the top 5 holdings of BANYAN CAPTIAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,238 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 21,396 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,938 shares, 8.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Cigna Corp (CI) - 52,308 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- Markel Corp (MKL) - 8,610 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.03%
Banyan Captial Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 53.22%. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $615.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 12,803 shares as of .
