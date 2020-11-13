Game Creek Capital, LP Buys Qurate Retail Inc, 3M Co, SelectQuote Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Aon PLC, XPO Logistics Inc

Investment company Game Creek Capital, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Qurate Retail Inc, 3M Co, SelectQuote Inc, Churchill Capital Corp III, General Motors Co, sells AbbVie Inc, Aon PLC, XPO Logistics Inc, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, TJX Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Game Creek Capital, LP. As of 2020Q3, Game Creek Capital, LP owns 55 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QRTEA, MMM, SLQT, CCXX, FB, CDK, FCX, OPCH, BRK.B, SCCO, DVN,

QRTEA, MMM, SLQT, CCXX, FB, CDK, FCX, OPCH, BRK.B, SCCO, DVN, Added Positions: GM, LHX, CSCO, STNG, IP, WW, TDS, GOOGL, OLN, PNC, PFE, VLO, BG, MS, CXO,

GM, LHX, CSCO, STNG, IP, WW, TDS, GOOGL, OLN, PNC, PFE, VLO, BG, MS, CXO, Reduced Positions: ABBV, AON, BAH, MDT, GOLD, BJ, LSXMK, FDX, NEM, CVS, KR, C, T, USB, AEM, AAPL, MSFT, HES, CMCSA, DAL, BAC,

ABBV, AON, BAH, MDT, GOLD, BJ, LSXMK, FDX, NEM, CVS, KR, C, T, USB, AEM, AAPL, MSFT, HES, CMCSA, DAL, BAC, Sold Out: XPO, TJX, GILD, WBA, CHTR, MU, PINS, PXD, GE,

Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 251,250 shares, 6.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) - 1,110,950 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. New Position The Kroger Co (KR) - 200,000 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,265 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.31% L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 34,125 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.11%

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Qurate Retail Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6%. The holding were 1,110,950 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 16,375 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in SelectQuote Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.27 and $25.78, with an estimated average price of $20.88. The stock is now traded at around $19.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 119,500 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp III. The purchase prices were between $10.24 and $11.97, with an estimated average price of $10.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 220,200 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $276.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP initiated holding in CDK Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $47.68, with an estimated average price of $44.43. The stock is now traded at around $47.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 29,000 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in General Motors Co by 107.50%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $32.38, with an estimated average price of $28.08. The stock is now traded at around $41.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 145,250 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 55.11%. The purchase prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44. The stock is now traded at around $194.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 34,125 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 101.18%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 85,000 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 213.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.72 and $13.9, with an estimated average price of $12.56. The stock is now traded at around $10.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 172,500 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in WW International Inc by 61.29%. The purchase prices were between $18.12 and $26.88, with an estimated average price of $23.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP added to a holding in International Paper Co by 101.43%. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $42.89, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 35,250 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $75.02 and $92.58, with an estimated average price of $83.16.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Charter Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $517.69 and $633.05, with an estimated average price of $589.16.

Game Creek Capital, LP sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39.

Game Creek Capital, LP reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 54.86%. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.1%. Game Creek Capital, LP still held 21,500 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Aon PLC by 45.14%. The sale prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.58%. Game Creek Capital, LP still held 12,125 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 37.85%. The sale prices were between $70.9 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $81.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.51%. Game Creek Capital, LP still held 39,000 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 40.58%. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.17%. Game Creek Capital, LP still held 22,875 shares as of .

Game Creek Capital, LP reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 25.89%. The sale prices were between $26.13 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.46. The stock is now traded at around $25.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Game Creek Capital, LP still held 120,250 shares as of .