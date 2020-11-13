Johnson Financial Group, Inc. Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells VANGUARD WHITEHALL, ISHARES TRUST, Fiserv Inc

Racine, WI, based Investment company Johnson Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells VANGUARD WHITEHALL, ISHARES TRUST, Fiserv Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. owns 449 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: APG, GNRC, JKHY, MU, NEM, SLV, RTX, IDV, GWX, CRNC, JPC, SPLG, UA, BSGM, CGC, TWOU, HTA, VBR, OESX, BWEN, AZN, UAA, SHW, ONB, NVS, SPGI, LH, HSTM, GNTX, BASI, BDSI,

ORCC, ACWX, RNP, UPS, HON, PFE, TMO, TSN, T, MO, NUV, IJH, MSFT, PPL, VZ, LMT, EMN, HD, TXN, AMP, BRK.B, CSCO, D, UNH, HBAN, JNJ, AGG, BK, CMI, XOM, IPG, NFLX, PAYX, RHI, VLO, WMT, WBA, BWA, CSX, KO, IBM, MRK, NKE, DG, FB, ABBV, DSI, EMB, GLD, IEMG, MMM, ACN, ADBE, AMT, CHKP, CL, EA, EXC, EXPD, FAST, GILD, HOG, HSIC, INTU, SJM, KR, LRCX, PKG, PSA, REGN, LUV, TGT, UAL, USB, MA, V, TSLA, PSX, AAL, EWW, IEFA, SHY, VWO, XLE, APH, ADP, BIIB, BA, CCL, CAT, CMCSA, COST, DEO, DUK, ETN, LLY, EMR, FDX, GOOGL, HUM, LOW, MTB, MDT, NSC, ORLY, PGR, PRU, QCOM, SLB, SPG, SYK, SYY, TROW, RIG, UNP, XEL, YUM, EBAY, GM, BCX, ZTS, ICLR, GOOG, BND, VCSH, Reduced Positions: VYM, IWF, IVV, FISV, IWM, VTI, DVY, PCEF, NVG, IWD, MBB, GVI, INTC, PG, IWB, USMV, SPY, LYB, AMGN, MCD, VIG, BDX, PEP, TJX, MUB, RLY, IJR, AXP, BLK, CVX, COP, DIS, IWS, QQQ, ANSS, BAC, BMO, BMY, GE, BSV, IVE, IWP, IWR, JNK, MDY, VOE, XLK, ABT, ADC, APD, ALL, ADI, BAX, CVS, CNI, COF, SCHW, CME, C, ED, DHR, ENTG, EXAS, NEE, GD, GIS, ITW, ILMN, ICE, MDLZ, MTG, MXIM, MET, NOC, PNC, PH, PII, ROK, RDS.A, CRM, SBUX, TD, GWW, WAB, WFC, WEC, ZBH, PEO, DAL, DFS, ULTA, MPC, FTV, ANGL, IJJ, PFF, SCHV, SCHX, VGT, VOO, VOOG, VUG,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 698,038 shares, 24.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) - 1,632,663 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 1,369,312 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 223,882 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 98,899 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $11 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $161.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,178 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,508 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 230.28%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 2,141,894 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $21.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 970,362 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 844.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,724 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,933 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 106.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,742 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 218.49%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $488.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,669 shares as of .

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $14.64.

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The sale prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83.

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.96.

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The ODP Corp. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.4.