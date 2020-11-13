  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. Buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Sells VANGUARD WHITEHALL, ISHARES TRUST, Fiserv Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: ORCC +2.11% RNP +1.28% UPS +0.34% HON +2.18% TSN +2.5% TMO +0.42% APG -1.02% GNRC -1.73% JKHY +1.02% MU +2.99% NEM +1.06% RTX +3.38%

Racine, WI, based Investment company Johnson Financial Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Owl Rock Capital Corp, Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells VANGUARD WHITEHALL, ISHARES TRUST, Fiserv Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Johnson Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Johnson Financial Group, Inc. owns 449 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/johnson+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.
  1. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 698,038 shares, 24.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33%
  2. Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) - 1,632,663 shares, 13.68% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX) - 1,369,312 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.36%
  4. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 223,882 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.96%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 98,899 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
New Purchase: APi Group Corp (APG)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in APi Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $11 and $15.46, with an estimated average price of $13.78. The stock is now traded at around $15.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $193.64, with an estimated average price of $164.15. The stock is now traded at around $215.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,393 shares as of .

New Purchase: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.67 and $199.13, with an estimated average price of $173.63. The stock is now traded at around $161.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of .

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $57.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,178 shares as of .

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $65.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,508 shares as of .

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $66.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of .

Added: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp by 230.28%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $12.7, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 2,141,894 shares as of .

Added: Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $20.48, with an estimated average price of $19.72. The stock is now traded at around $21.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 970,362 shares as of .

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 844.33%. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,724 shares as of .

Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 76.15%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $201.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,933 shares as of .

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 106.74%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $62.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 39,742 shares as of .

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 218.49%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $488.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,669 shares as of .

Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $10.77 and $16.21, with an estimated average price of $14.64.

Sold Out: FIDELITY COV TRS (FTEC)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS. The sale prices were between $82.3 and $99.75, with an estimated average price of $88.83.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $33.97 and $38.07, with an estimated average price of $36.42.

Sold Out: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.39 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $20.13.

Sold Out: Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Capstead Mortgage Corp. The sale prices were between $5.24 and $6.36, with an estimated average price of $5.96.

Sold Out: The ODP Corp (ODP)

Johnson Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in The ODP Corp. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $24.13, with an estimated average price of $21.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Johnson Financial Group, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Johnson Financial Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Johnson Financial Group, Inc. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)