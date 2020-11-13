Thoma Bravo, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc

Investment company Thoma Bravo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thoma Bravo, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Thoma Bravo, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 95,078,270 shares, 55.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38%
- SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 106,020,448 shares, 30.92% of the total portfolio.
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 9,180,569 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
Thoma Bravo, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.17%. The holding were 9,180,569 shares as of .
