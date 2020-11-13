  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Thoma Bravo, LLC Buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: ICE +1.06%

Investment company Thoma Bravo, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Intercontinental Exchange Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thoma Bravo, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Thoma Bravo, LLC owns 3 stocks with a total value of $7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: ICE,
  • Reduced Positions: DT,

For the details of Thoma Bravo, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thoma+bravo%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Thoma Bravo, LLC
  1. Dynatrace Inc (DT) - 95,078,270 shares, 55.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.38%
  2. SolarWinds Corp (SWI) - 106,020,448 shares, 30.92% of the total portfolio.
  3. Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 9,180,569 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Thoma Bravo, LLC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $99.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.17%. The holding were 9,180,569 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Thoma Bravo, LLC. Also check out:

