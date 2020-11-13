Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, Sells Pan American Silver Corp, Phillips 66, Boeing Co

Menlo Park, CA, based Investment company Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR GOLD TRUST, United Parcel Service Inc, 3M Co, sells Pan American Silver Corp, Phillips 66, Boeing Co, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, W R Grace during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc owns 180 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UPS, GLW, LH, AON, CDNS, EW, TSM, TGT,

UPS, GLW, LH, AON, CDNS, EW, TSM, TGT, Added Positions: AGG, TLT, IEFA, GLD, MMM, ISRG, BRK.B, GOOG, JPST, SAND, WMT, MDT, UNH, FFC, GOOGL, KEYS, EEM, TSLA, SBUX, RGLD, NFLX, MTD, IJH, LMT, FDX, DUK, DLR, BLK, C, HD, DFS, FIS, CAT, CP, CSX, EWG, EWN, BIIB, BAC, AMT, ADBE, KO, CMCSA, SNPS, STZ, CCI, CMI, DHI, MRK, NEE, TMO, LIN, BMY, NKE, MS, HON, PLD,

AGG, TLT, IEFA, GLD, MMM, ISRG, BRK.B, GOOG, JPST, SAND, WMT, MDT, UNH, FFC, GOOGL, KEYS, EEM, TSLA, SBUX, RGLD, NFLX, MTD, IJH, LMT, FDX, DUK, DLR, BLK, C, HD, DFS, FIS, CAT, CP, CSX, EWG, EWN, BIIB, BAC, AMT, ADBE, KO, CMCSA, SNPS, STZ, CCI, CMI, DHI, MRK, NEE, TMO, LIN, BMY, NKE, MS, HON, PLD, Reduced Positions: NET, VOE, IJS, EWU, T, WBA, O, ORCL, MDY, IJJ, EFA, JPM, INTC, GILD, AMZN, CLX, UTG, ABT, IVW, ABBV, PG, GIS, JNJ, GS, FISV, SCHV, IWM, EL, IVE, NLY, AMAT, ADM, BF.B, FB, FBHS, EXC, CVX, RTX, TRV, CSCO, ECL, NVDA, MDLZ, MA, ZTS, AXP, LLY, PFE, SCHF,

NET, VOE, IJS, EWU, T, WBA, O, ORCL, MDY, IJJ, EFA, JPM, INTC, GILD, AMZN, CLX, UTG, ABT, IVW, ABBV, PG, GIS, JNJ, GS, FISV, SCHV, IWM, EL, IVE, NLY, AMAT, ADM, BF.B, FB, FBHS, EXC, CVX, RTX, TRV, CSCO, ECL, NVDA, MDLZ, MA, ZTS, AXP, LLY, PFE, SCHF, Sold Out: PAAS, PSX, BA, REGN, GRA, CVS,

ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 94,597 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.50% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,484 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.82% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 41,884 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 77,965 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Cloudflare Inc (NET) - 80,569 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.79%

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,725 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $33.7, with an estimated average price of $30.85. The stock is now traded at around $35.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,125 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The purchase prices were between $167.03 and $201.3, with an estimated average price of $184.13. The stock is now traded at around $199.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,185 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $204.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $93.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,522 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.07 and $117.09, with an estimated average price of $105.11. The stock is now traded at around $115.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,030 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.37%. The purchase prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77. The stock is now traded at around $158.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 9,271 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.56%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 53,777 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,872 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in 3M Co by 40.37%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $169.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,918 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 63.83%. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $753.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 942 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc by 22.38%. The purchase prices were between $90.69 and $104, with an estimated average price of $98.21. The stock is now traded at around $116.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,925 shares as of .

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Pan American Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $29.24 and $39.15, with an estimated average price of $34.29.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $146.05 and $187.94, with an estimated average price of $170.6.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in W R Grace & Co. The sale prices were between $39.99 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $45.63.

Tiemann Investment Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.