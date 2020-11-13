Greenspring Associates, LLC Buys GSX Techedu Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Sells The RealReal Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sonos Inc

Investment company Greenspring Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GSX Techedu Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Datadog Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells The RealReal Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sonos Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenspring Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Greenspring Associates, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: GSX, ASAN, PD, DDOG, PLTR, NTNX, TXG, PGNY,
- Reduced Positions: REAL, SONO, PHAT,
- Sold Out: SPT, WORK, EPZM, NET,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with GSX. Click here to check it out.
- GSX 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of GSX
- Peter Lynch Chart of GSX
For the details of Greenspring Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenspring+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Greenspring Associates, LLC
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 1,573,357 shares, 38.95% of the total portfolio.
- Sonos Inc (SONO) - 799,003 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.8%
- The RealReal Inc (REAL) - 600,664 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.25%
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 230,727 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.45%
- GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 46,483 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 46,483 shares as of .New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 87,368 shares as of .New Purchase: PagerDuty Inc (PD)
Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 37,046 shares as of .New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,885 shares as of .New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 60,307 shares as of .New Purchase: Nutanix Inc (NTNX)
Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,995 shares as of .Sold Out: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.Sold Out: Epizyme Inc (EPZM)
Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $13.42.Sold Out: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.
Here is the complete portfolio of Greenspring Associates, LLC. Also check out:
1. Greenspring Associates, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Greenspring Associates, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Greenspring Associates, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Greenspring Associates, LLC keeps buying