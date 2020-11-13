Greenspring Associates, LLC Buys GSX Techedu Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Sells The RealReal Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sonos Inc

Investment company Greenspring Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys GSX Techedu Inc, Asana Inc, PagerDuty Inc, Datadog Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, sells The RealReal Inc, Sprout Social Inc, Sonos Inc, Slack Technologies Inc, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenspring Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Greenspring Associates, LLC owns 12 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GSX, ASAN, PD, DDOG, PLTR, NTNX, TXG, PGNY,

GSX, ASAN, PD, DDOG, PLTR, NTNX, TXG, PGNY, Reduced Positions: REAL, SONO, PHAT,

REAL, SONO, PHAT, Sold Out: SPT, WORK, EPZM, NET,

For the details of Greenspring Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenspring+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NGM) - 1,573,357 shares, 38.95% of the total portfolio. Sonos Inc (SONO) - 799,003 shares, 18.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 54.8% The RealReal Inc (REAL) - 600,664 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 85.25% Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (PHAT) - 230,727 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.45% GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 46,483 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. New Position

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $70.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.52%. The holding were 46,483 shares as of .

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.8 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $28.8. The stock is now traded at around $22.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 87,368 shares as of .

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in PagerDuty Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.65, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $30.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 37,046 shares as of .

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 6,885 shares as of .

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.5 and $9.5, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $15.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 60,307 shares as of .

Greenspring Associates, LLC initiated holding in Nutanix Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.35 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $22.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 19,995 shares as of .

Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Sprout Social Inc. The sale prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68.

Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Epizyme Inc. The sale prices were between $11.73 and $16.25, with an estimated average price of $13.42.

Greenspring Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Cloudflare Inc. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $42.51, with an estimated average price of $38.2.