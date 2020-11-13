  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Leidos Holdings Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Gentex Corp, Sells TE Connectivity, Colfax Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: LDOS +4.58% HII +3.46% Y +2.23% CB +2.11% AMWD +4.26% SRI +1.84% GNTX +1.24% ONTO +2.64% SIGI +3.18% BOOM +3.42%

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Cooke & Bieler Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Leidos Holdings Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Gentex Corp, Alleghany Corp, Onto Innovation Inc, sells TE Connectivity, Colfax Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooke & Bieler Lp. As of 2020Q3, Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 98 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COOKE & BIELER LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cooke+%26+bieler+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COOKE & BIELER LP
  1. Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 11,127,770 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  2. Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,753,037 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25%
  3. Colfax Corp (CFX) - 6,183,040 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.35%
  4. Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 909,877 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24%
  5. American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 11,170,460 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%
New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,091,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.33 and $39.29, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 915,685 shares as of .

New Purchase: Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.64 and $60.91, with an estimated average price of $55.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 432,190 shares as of .

New Purchase: DMC Global Inc (BOOM)

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in DMC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300,506 shares as of .

Added: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 142.82%. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,200,215 shares as of .

Added: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 424,195 shares as of .

Added: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $615.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 265,474 shares as of .

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $149.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 915,066 shares as of .

Added: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.85 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 641,756 shares as of .

Added: Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Stoneridge Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,556,765 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of COOKE & BIELER LP. Also check out:

