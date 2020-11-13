Cooke & Bieler Lp Buys Leidos Holdings Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Gentex Corp, Sells TE Connectivity, Colfax Corp, United Parcel Service Inc

Philadelphia, PA, based Investment company Cooke & Bieler Lp (Current Portfolio) buys Leidos Holdings Inc, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, Gentex Corp, Alleghany Corp, Onto Innovation Inc, sells TE Connectivity, Colfax Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Johnson Controls International PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cooke & Bieler Lp. As of 2020Q3, Cooke & Bieler Lp owns 98 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 11,127,770 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 2,753,037 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.25% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 6,183,040 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.35% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 909,877 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.24% American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) - 11,170,460 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.31%

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,091,200 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Onto Innovation Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.33 and $39.29, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 915,685 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.64 and $60.91, with an estimated average price of $55.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 432,190 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp initiated holding in DMC Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $31.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 300,506 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc by 142.82%. The purchase prices were between $85.04 and $98.3, with an estimated average price of $90.4. The stock is now traded at around $98.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,200,215 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 119.79%. The purchase prices were between $137.83 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $160.89. The stock is now traded at around $164.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 424,195 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Alleghany Corp by 24.70%. The purchase prices were between $471.19 and $567.21, with an estimated average price of $525.58. The stock is now traded at around $615.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 265,474 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 23.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $149.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 915,066 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.85 and $95.14, with an estimated average price of $81.49. The stock is now traded at around $91.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 641,756 shares as of .

Cooke & Bieler Lp added to a holding in Stoneridge Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $17.5 and $23.33, with an estimated average price of $20.39. The stock is now traded at around $24.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,556,765 shares as of .