Bernzott Capital Advisors Buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Hostess Brands Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Sells EPAM Systems Inc, Mobile Mini Inc, Catalent Inc

Camarillo, CA, based Investment company Bernzott Capital Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, Hostess Brands Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Evercore Inc, Stericycle Inc, sells EPAM Systems Inc, Mobile Mini Inc, Catalent Inc, Microsoft Corp, SPS Commerce Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernzott Capital Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 40 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WSC, FTDR, EVR,

WSC, FTDR, EVR, Added Positions: TWNK, SRCL, APAM, BV, TREE, GNTX, HI, CSOD, CMP, INOV, TMX, SSTK, EPAY, ELY, VRNT, CRNC, QUOT, PLOW, EXLS, PM, CSCO, JNJ, ORCL, INTC, PEP, VZ, ZBH,

TWNK, SRCL, APAM, BV, TREE, GNTX, HI, CSOD, CMP, INOV, TMX, SSTK, EPAY, ELY, VRNT, CRNC, QUOT, PLOW, EXLS, PM, CSCO, JNJ, ORCL, INTC, PEP, VZ, ZBH, Reduced Positions: CTLT, MSFT, SPSC, TMO, KN, SP, BND, VOO,

CTLT, MSFT, SPSC, TMO, KN, SP, BND, VOO, Sold Out: EPAM, MINI, LQD,

Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV) - 2,061,327 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.10% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM) - 1,391,970 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.52% Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 1,021,949 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20% Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) - 871,222 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.00% Stericycle Inc (SRCL) - 783,948 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.67%

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.84 and $18.48, with an estimated average price of $15.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.4%. The holding were 2,780,658 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Frontdoor Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 607,695 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $86.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 329,476 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Hostess Brands Inc by 175.33%. The purchase prices were between $11.73 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $12.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 3,829,680 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Stericycle Inc by 76.67%. The purchase prices were between $52.44 and $65.52, with an estimated average price of $61.34. The stock is now traded at around $70.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 783,948 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 53.52%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,391,970 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in BrightView Holdings Inc by 79.34%. The purchase prices were between $10.49 and $13.25, with an estimated average price of $12. The stock is now traded at around $14.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 3,620,285 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in LendingTree Inc by 64.25%. The purchase prices were between $293.52 and $360.5, with an estimated average price of $316.98. The stock is now traded at around $321.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 151,535 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors added to a holding in Gentex Corp by 47.00%. The purchase prices were between $24.91 and $28.22, with an estimated average price of $26.57. The stock is now traded at around $31.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,743,477 shares as of .

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $250.16 and $337.74, with an estimated average price of $298.11.

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.

Bernzott Capital Advisors sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.