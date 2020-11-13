  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. Buys Bloom Energy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, Sells ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Plains All American Pipeline LP

November 13, 2020 | About: ABT +0.58% BKT +0.24% BE +5.56% FSLR -1.78% GBTC +0% RA -0.06% QQQ +0.88% INTC +1.13% EMO +3.6% CEM +5.27% PAA +3.1% BHK +0.43% P +0%

Dallas, TX, based Investment company McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Bloom Energy Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Blackrock Income Trust Inc, First Solar Inc, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund, sells ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc, Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC, Plains All American Pipeline LP, Blackrock Core Bond Trust, Pfizer Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $441 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) - 11,643,998 shares, 10.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.85%
  2. Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 3,375,806 shares, 9.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  3. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) - 2,452,646 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
  4. Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) - 2,863,655 shares, 8.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  5. Alliancebernstein Glb High Inc Fund Inc (AWF) - 3,072,992 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Bloom Energy Corp (BE)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $18.71, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 143,724 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Solar Inc (FSLR)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24. The stock is now traded at around $79.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,283 shares as of .

New Purchase: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.31 and $14.75, with an estimated average price of $11.83. The stock is now traded at around $10.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 25,543 shares as of .

New Purchase: Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.96. The stock is now traded at around $16.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,736 shares as of .

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 730 shares as of .

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,380 shares as of .

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $112.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 70,543 shares as of .

Added: Blackrock Income Trust Inc (BKT)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc by 24.78%. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $6.23, with an estimated average price of $6.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 571,058 shares as of .

Sold Out: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (EMO)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.7 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.03.

Sold Out: Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (CEM)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The sale prices were between $10.94 and $17.14, with an estimated average price of $14.33.

Sold Out: Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Plains All American Pipeline LP. The sale prices were between $5.46 and $8.84, with an estimated average price of $7.47.

Sold Out: Blackrock Core Bond Trust (BHK)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Blackrock Core Bond Trust. The sale prices were between $15.3 and $16.2, with an estimated average price of $15.78.

Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91.

Sold Out: Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP)

McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oasis Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $11.41, with an estimated average price of $8.78.



