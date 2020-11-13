  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, Catalent Inc, Sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp

November 13, 2020 | About: TMUS +1.12% CPB +1.36% UAL +5.81% FTV +2.07% TER +1.8% ETSY -1.66% CTLT +1.13% WHR +2.6% GL +3.01% UHS +4.77% LHX +2.64% VIAC +3.25%

Frankfort, KY, based Investment company Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund (Current Portfolio) buys T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, Catalent Inc, Teradyne Inc, Whirlpool Corp, sells L3Harris Technologies Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Zebra Technologies Corp, DISH Network Corp, Ingersoll Rand Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund. As of 2020Q3, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund owns 448 stocks with a total value of $721 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 422,334 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.37%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 198,691 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,172 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 63,160 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,894 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.96%
New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.92 and $91.98, with an estimated average price of $84.71. The stock is now traded at around $102.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,084 shares as of .

New Purchase: Etsy Inc (ETSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.59 and $135.52, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $124.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,935 shares as of .

New Purchase: Catalent Inc (CTLT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Catalent Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.74 and $92.5, with an estimated average price of $84.37. The stock is now traded at around $104.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,037 shares as of .

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. The stock is now traded at around $188.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,633 shares as of .

New Purchase: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.19 and $85.76, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $92.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of .

New Purchase: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund initiated holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.61 and $122.03, with an estimated average price of $106.86. The stock is now traded at around $133.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of .

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 61.92%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,256 shares as of .

Added: Campbell Soup Co (CPB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund added to a holding in Campbell Soup Co by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $49.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,256 shares as of .

Added: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund added to a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc by 21.61%. The purchase prices were between $30.17 and $38.36, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,558 shares as of .

Added: Fortive Corp (FTV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund added to a holding in Fortive Corp by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44. The stock is now traded at around $70.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,759 shares as of .

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76.

Sold Out: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $248.73 and $294.36, with an estimated average price of $268.82.

Sold Out: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44.



