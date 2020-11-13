Okabena Investment Services Inc Buys British American Tobacco PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sells Netflix Inc, EQT Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Investment company Okabena Investment Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys British American Tobacco PLC, Darling Ingredients Inc, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, VICI Properties Inc, Tradeweb Markets Inc, sells Netflix Inc, EQT Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Crown Holdings Inc, Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Okabena Investment Services Inc. As of 2020Q3, Okabena Investment Services Inc owns 77 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BTI, DAR, BUD, VICI, TW, BSX, TSCO, BABA, USB, JPM, OTIS, UL, BKNG, COUP, TDG, ZBRA,

BTI, DAR, BUD, VICI, TW, BSX, TSCO, BABA, USB, JPM, OTIS, UL, BKNG, COUP, TDG, ZBRA, Added Positions: VT, MSFT, PYPL, V, IHG, LVS, STX, KKR, VEU, GOOG, C, PM, HUM,

VT, MSFT, PYPL, V, IHG, LVS, STX, KKR, VEU, GOOG, C, PM, HUM, Reduced Positions: AMZN, TLT, MA, BND, JD,

AMZN, TLT, MA, BND, JD, Sold Out: NFLX, EQT, UNH, CCK, EXPD, ADBE, FIS, DE, MTW, GPOR, ASIX,

For the details of OKABENA INVESTMENT SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/okabena+investment+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 55,595 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 222,633 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 26,483 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU) - 158,708 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05% ISHARES TRUST (IJR) - 112,424 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in British American Tobacco PLC. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 88,059 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. The stock is now traded at around $47.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 48,520 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV. The purchase prices were between $48.97 and $59.56, with an estimated average price of $55.36. The stock is now traded at around $66.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 31,454 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $25.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 69,970 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Tradeweb Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.66 and $59.23, with an estimated average price of $55.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 27,985 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $37.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 40,505 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 196.73%. The purchase prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24. The stock is now traded at around $87.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 26,762 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 36.63%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 19,302 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $188.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 6,964 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 44.65%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $210.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,282 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc added to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $43.34 and $53.1, with an estimated average price of $47.83. The stock is now traded at around $58.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 23,954 shares as of .

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $65.29 and $80.19, with an estimated average price of $73.13.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The sale prices were between $76.19 and $93.3, with an estimated average price of $85.1.

Okabena Investment Services Inc sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.