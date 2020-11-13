SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC Buys American Well Corp, Sells Ocular Therapeutix Inc

Boston, MA, based Investment company SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, sells Ocular Therapeutix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- American Well Corp (AMWL) - 1,949,330 shares, 29.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 1,915,274 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 449,951 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) - 1,719,576 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio.
- Misonix Inc (MSON) - 1,695,969 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio.
SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.3%. The holding were 1,949,330 shares as of .
SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $8.29.
