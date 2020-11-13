  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC Buys American Well Corp, Sells Ocular Therapeutix Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: AMWL -18.04% OCUL +5.54%

Boston, MA, based Investment company SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys American Well Corp, sells Ocular Therapeutix Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC. As of 2020Q3, SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $197 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sv+life+sciences+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC
  1. American Well Corp (AMWL) - 1,949,330 shares, 29.30% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (BCYC) - 1,915,274 shares, 18.50% of the total portfolio.
  3. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) - 449,951 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio.
  4. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) - 1,719,576 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio.
  5. Misonix Inc (MSON) - 1,695,969 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: American Well Corp (AMWL)

SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC initiated holding in American Well Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $29.64, with an estimated average price of $26.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 29.3%. The holding were 1,949,330 shares as of .

Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $8.29.



Here is the complete portfolio of SV Life Sciences Advisers, LLC. Also check out:

