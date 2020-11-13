Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, RingCentral Inc, The Cooper Inc, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Garmin

Investment company Fortis Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, RingCentral Inc, The Cooper Inc, ResMed Inc, Stryker Corp, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Garmin, Sony Corp, Eversource Energy during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fortis Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fortis Capital Management LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UNH, RNG, COO, RMD, MKTX, SYK, LLY, GOOGL, TYL, PAYC, MLM, CCI, V, ANGI, ECL, DBX, NXST, GPN, AMT, CBOE, ATO, PEG, DLR, VRTX, AEE, IQV, TECH, AEP, JKHY, HRL, TDY, DTE, CME, CMS, APO, XAR, BX, RGR, ATR, KWR, CDW, CINF, ARE, GL, IT, ITA, CHTR, SBUX, KMI,

UNH, RNG, COO, RMD, MKTX, SYK, LLY, GOOGL, TYL, PAYC, MLM, CCI, V, ANGI, ECL, DBX, NXST, GPN, AMT, CBOE, ATO, PEG, DLR, VRTX, AEE, IQV, TECH, AEP, JKHY, HRL, TDY, DTE, CME, CMS, APO, XAR, BX, RGR, ATR, KWR, CDW, CINF, ARE, GL, IT, ITA, CHTR, SBUX, KMI, Added Positions: SCHP, VV, CORP, IGSB, SCHX, VCSH, SCHF, GDX, IEMG, BAM, SCHM, GLD, GOOG, NFLX, SCHA, BABA, AMZN, FB,

SCHP, VV, CORP, IGSB, SCHX, VCSH, SCHF, GDX, IEMG, BAM, SCHM, GLD, GOOG, NFLX, SCHA, BABA, AMZN, FB, Reduced Positions: VOLT, EW, GEC, BRK.B,

VOLT, EW, GEC, BRK.B, Sold Out: XLP, TSM, GRMN, SNE, ES, INFO, HRC, FISV, WCN, NEE, KL, ALL, ROKU, AWK, PG, DOV, IEX, BRO, WEC, TRI, NSC, XEL, REXR, ALLE, TRNO, AWR, PEP, FCN, BSX, AINC, BIIB,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 65,854 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 46,796 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 7,190 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. New Position Volt Information Sciences Inc (VOLT) - 1,584,285 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.68% RingCentral Inc (RNG) - 8,085 shares, 1.78% of the total portfolio. New Position

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $355.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 7,190 shares as of .

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $297.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 8,085 shares as of .

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in The Cooper Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $341.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 6,397 shares as of .

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $168.14 and $205.63, with an estimated average price of $184.62. The stock is now traded at around $214.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 12,450 shares as of .

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.66 and $548.61, with an estimated average price of $493.9. The stock is now traded at around $522.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 4,307 shares as of .

Fortis Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $231.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 10,001 shares as of .

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 56.44%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $61.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 21,283 shares as of .

Fortis Capital Management LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 46.45%. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $154.12. The stock is now traded at around $166.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,904 shares as of .

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Garmin Ltd. The sale prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Sony Corp. The sale prices were between $69.16 and $83.45, with an estimated average price of $77.65.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6.

Fortis Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.