Tarsadia Capital, LLC Buys MercadoLibre Inc, Microsoft Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, DISH Network Corp

Investment company Tarsadia Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys MercadoLibre Inc, Microsoft Corp, Extended Stay America Inc, Datadog Inc, CorePoint Lodging Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Adobe Inc, DISH Network Corp, BioLife Solutions Inc, Alibaba Group Holding during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tarsadia Capital, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Tarsadia Capital, LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DDOG,

DDOG, Added Positions: MELI, MSFT, STAY, CPLG, SHO,

MELI, MSFT, STAY, CPLG, SHO, Reduced Positions: AMZN, ADBE, AERI, SAGE,

AMZN, ADBE, AERI, SAGE, Sold Out: DISH, BLFS, BABA, PFNX, ALLY, ITUB, ALXN, HMHC, CMLS,

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 2,000,000 shares, 56.12% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 300,000 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 250,000 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 425,000 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 350,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $85.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,058 shares as of .

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 296.88%. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1301.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 31,750 shares as of .

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 144.59%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $216.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 180,020 shares as of .

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Extended Stay America Inc by 100.79%. The purchase prices were between $10.76 and $12.88, with an estimated average price of $11.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 957,736 shares as of .

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in CorePoint Lodging Inc by 116.61%. The purchase prices were between $4.12 and $6.17, with an estimated average price of $5.29. The stock is now traded at around $5.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,109,657 shares as of .

Tarsadia Capital, LLC added to a holding in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc by 65.47%. The purchase prices were between $7.27 and $8.7, with an estimated average price of $7.94. The stock is now traded at around $9.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 951,437 shares as of .

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in DISH Network Corp. The sale prices were between $28.55 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $33.02.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.04 and $28.94, with an estimated average price of $21.55.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Pfenex Inc. The sale prices were between $7.09 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $10.58.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Ally Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $19.05 and $26.09, with an estimated average price of $22.35.

Tarsadia Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $3.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $4.67.