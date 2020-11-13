Banc Funds Co Llc Buys Provident Financial Services Inc, American Business Bank, California Bancorp, Sells SB One Bancorp, 1st Cap Bancorp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Banc Funds Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Provident Financial Services Inc, American Business Bank, California Bancorp, Heritage Commerce Corp, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc, sells SB One Bancorp, 1st Cap Bancorp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, IBERIABANK Corp, Franklin Financial Network Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banc Funds Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Banc Funds Co Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PFS, FHN, UCBI, CBTX, FCCO,

PFS, FHN, UCBI, CBTX, FCCO, Added Positions: AMBZ, CALB, HTBK, SONA, CNOB, BPFH, FBK, EQBK, INBK, MLVF, MNSB, SCZC, CZWI, EGBN, FVCB, MFGI, PFHD, AMRB, FBIZ, RIVE, SABK, PMHG, PFLC, FCCY, PBNK, PGC, PLBN, ISTR, BY, MVLY, FSRL, BKOR, AVBH, FCOB, WBBW, CCBC,

AMBZ, CALB, HTBK, SONA, CNOB, BPFH, FBK, EQBK, INBK, MLVF, MNSB, SCZC, CZWI, EGBN, FVCB, MFGI, PFHD, AMRB, FBIZ, RIVE, SABK, PMHG, PFLC, FCCY, PBNK, PGC, PLBN, ISTR, BY, MVLY, FSRL, BKOR, AVBH, FCOB, WBBW, CCBC, Reduced Positions: TSC, OSBC, SFST, MBWM, FBMS, LBAI, SASR, UNTY, SBKK, TBK, BOCH, ABTX, ARBV, VBTX, MVBF, FFWM, CFCX, RCBC, OBNK, SSB, MCB, NWYF, MBIN, CATC, FCBP, VBFC, FETM, SSBI, CCNE, OCBI, CYFL, ICBK, PSBQ, PBCO, FRBA, CSHX, RBNC, BWFG, CVLY, WTBFB, EFSI, MOFG, GRRB, RVSB, CYSM, HBMD, PCLB, FBSS, OVLY, TRVR, FXNC, FNRN, LFGP, SBKO,

TSC, OSBC, SFST, MBWM, FBMS, LBAI, SASR, UNTY, SBKK, TBK, BOCH, ABTX, ARBV, VBTX, MVBF, FFWM, CFCX, RCBC, OBNK, SSB, MCB, NWYF, MBIN, CATC, FCBP, VBFC, FETM, SSBI, CCNE, OCBI, CYFL, ICBK, PSBQ, PBCO, FRBA, CSHX, RBNC, BWFG, CVLY, WTBFB, EFSI, MOFG, GRRB, RVSB, CYSM, HBMD, PCLB, FBSS, OVLY, TRVR, FXNC, FNRN, LFGP, SBKO, Sold Out: SBBX, FISB, IBKC, FSB, EMYB, CFST, ESXB, JMSB, FNHC, SOBS, BSCA, LWCL, UIHC,

First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - 1,097,260 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81% Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) - 902,391 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04% Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 584,259 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% American Business Bank (AMBZ) - 585,371 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.94% Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) - 1,057,271 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,057,271 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 163,505 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $16.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in First Community Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,813 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in American Business Bank by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $22 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 585,371 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in California Bancorp by 69.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 728,075 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 169.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 737,144 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,422,994 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 574,857 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in FB Financial Corp by 76.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.11 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 134,178 shares as of .

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in SB One Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $18.78.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in 1st Cap Bancorp. The sale prices were between $8.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $9.21.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Embassy Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.77 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.26.

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Communities First Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $22.05 and $27, with an estimated average price of $24.7.