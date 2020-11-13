  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Banc Funds Co Llc Buys Provident Financial Services Inc, American Business Bank, California Bancorp, Sells SB One Bancorp, 1st Cap Bancorp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc

November 13, 2020 | About: AMBZ +0.9% CALB -0.6% HTBK +2.25% SONA +2.43% CNOB +3.15% FBK +4.48% PFS +0.97% FHN +3.42% UCBI +3.02% CBTX +2% FCC +0%

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Banc Funds Co Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Provident Financial Services Inc, American Business Bank, California Bancorp, Heritage Commerce Corp, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc, sells SB One Bancorp, 1st Cap Bancorp, TriState Capital Holdings Inc, IBERIABANK Corp, Franklin Financial Network Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banc Funds Co Llc. As of 2020Q3, Banc Funds Co Llc owns 177 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BANC FUNDS CO LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banc+funds+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BANC FUNDS CO LLC
  1. First Foundation Inc (FFWM) - 1,097,260 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.81%
  2. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp (PGC) - 902,391 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.04%
  3. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) - 584,259 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
  4. American Business Bank (AMBZ) - 585,371 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.94%
  5. Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS) - 1,057,271 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in Provident Financial Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 1,057,271 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $11.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 163,505 shares as of .

New Purchase: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in United Community Banks Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $19.77, with an estimated average price of $18.02. The stock is now traded at around $24.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 62,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: CBTX Inc (CBTX)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in CBTX Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.77 and $19.66, with an estimated average price of $16.76. The stock is now traded at around $22.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,200 shares as of .

New Purchase: First Community Corp (FCCO)

Banc Funds Co Llc initiated holding in First Community Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.13, with an estimated average price of $13.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 31,813 shares as of .

Added: American Business Bank (AMBZ)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in American Business Bank by 41.94%. The purchase prices were between $22 and $25.05, with an estimated average price of $23.45. The stock is now traded at around $28.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 585,371 shares as of .

Added: California Bancorp (CALB)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in California Bancorp by 69.89%. The purchase prices were between $10.52 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.94. The stock is now traded at around $16.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 728,075 shares as of .

Added: Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Heritage Commerce Corp by 169.99%. The purchase prices were between $6.2 and $7.69, with an estimated average price of $6.9. The stock is now traded at around $8.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 737,144 shares as of .

Added: Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc (SONA)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc by 22.96%. The purchase prices were between $8.25 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $11.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,422,994 shares as of .

Added: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 25.27%. The purchase prices were between $13.21 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $14.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 574,857 shares as of .

Added: FB Financial Corp (FBK)

Banc Funds Co Llc added to a holding in FB Financial Corp by 76.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.11 and $30.12, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $31.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 134,178 shares as of .

Sold Out: SB One Bancorp (SBBX)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in SB One Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $18.78.

Sold Out: 1st Cap Bancorp (FISB)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in 1st Cap Bancorp. The sale prices were between $8.65 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $9.21.

Sold Out: IBERIABANK Corp (IBKC)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in IBERIABANK Corp. The sale prices were between $43.08 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $43.08.

Sold Out: Franklin Financial Network Inc (FSB)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Franklin Financial Network Inc. The sale prices were between $23.27 and $31.01, with an estimated average price of $26.17.

Sold Out: Embassy Bancorp Inc (EMYB)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Embassy Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.77 and $13, with an estimated average price of $12.26.

Sold Out: Communities First Financial Corp (CFST)

Banc Funds Co Llc sold out a holding in Communities First Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $22.05 and $27, with an estimated average price of $24.7.



Here is the complete portfolio of BANC FUNDS CO LLC. Also check out:

1. BANC FUNDS CO LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BANC FUNDS CO LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANC FUNDS CO LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANC FUNDS CO LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)