DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST

Investment company DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, ISHARES TRUST, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTI, DKS, IJS, RQI,

VTI, DKS, IJS, RQI, Added Positions: BND, USRT, VOO, SCHP,

BND, USRT, VOO, SCHP, Reduced Positions: VV, IVV, VB, IWR, VXUS, VEA, SCHH, IWM,

For the details of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dimeo+schneider+%26+associates%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 421,213 shares, 20.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 223,576 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64% ISHARES TRUST (USRT) - 775,914 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.23% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 337,808 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 105,690 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 11,408 shares as of .

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of .

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 154,431 shares as of .

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of .