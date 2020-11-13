  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. Buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Sells ISHARES TRUST

November 13, 2020 | About: VTI +1.42% DKS -1.09% IJS +3.11% RQI +2%

Investment company DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, ISHARES TRUST, COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC, sells ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q3, DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. owns 22 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dimeo+schneider+%26+associates%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.
  1. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 421,213 shares, 20.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.00%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 223,576 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.64%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (USRT) - 775,914 shares, 19.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.23%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 337,808 shares, 9.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 105,690 shares, 9.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.6%
New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 11,408 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.75 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IJS)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $56.73 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $72.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 154,431 shares as of .

New Purchase: COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC (RQI)

DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. initiated holding in COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY FUND INC. The purchase prices were between $10.5 and $11.64, with an estimated average price of $11.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,165 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.. Also check out:

1. DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DiMeo Schneider & Associates, L.L.C. keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)